In 'Article 370', Yami Gautam will be seen doing some high-octane action scenes. The National award-winning director who has produced the film said that the action sequences were mostly done by the time they came to know about the pregnancy. However, her training was quite rigorous which was before that. ''Luckily for us, during the shoot of the film it was more of conversational bits of the film which we had to do. We had our team of doctors to help us out wherever we were shooting. There was nothing that was difficult. Otherwise, the doctors would have told us. They were very confident that there was nothing to worry or any complications. Yami was constantly in touch with the doctors and she was very clear that we should take all the precautions but at the same time what are the easy bits are left we can finish that off. We took care of it,'' said Aditya.