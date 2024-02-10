Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who got married in 2021, are currently on cloud nine as they are expecting their first child. The couple announced the good news on February 8 at the trailer launch event of 'Article 370'. In an interview with Outlook India, Aditya revealed his first reaction when Yami broke the news of her pregnancy to him.
Aditya said that they were in Delhi when he and Yami got to know that they are going to be parents. The 'Uri' director shared, ''We were in Delhi at that time and got done with all the action scenes of Article 370. We were shooting simple things in hotel rooms and she broke the news and it was exciting, emotional and exhilarating. We were jumping and really happy with joy and it was truly an amazing time and moment.'' Dhar added, ''I am always going to cherish it.''
Advertisement
On asked when they are expecting their baby, Aditya said, ''I think it will be around May end, beginning June. That's the period''.
Advertisement
In 'Article 370', Yami Gautam will be seen doing some high-octane action scenes. The National award-winning director who has produced the film said that the action sequences were mostly done by the time they came to know about the pregnancy. However, her training was quite rigorous which was before that. ''Luckily for us, during the shoot of the film it was more of conversational bits of the film which we had to do. We had our team of doctors to help us out wherever we were shooting. There was nothing that was difficult. Otherwise, the doctors would have told us. They were very confident that there was nothing to worry or any complications. Yami was constantly in touch with the doctors and she was very clear that we should take all the precautions but at the same time what are the easy bits are left we can finish that off. We took care of it,'' said Aditya.
Advertisement
Aditya also said that Yami was very clear that she would be very cautious in her whole journey of motherhood. He added, ''She doesn't want to go through pregnancy without having a normal life. She will try to have a normal life as much as possible. The inspiration for her is her mother or the stories she have seen or heard as how women were working when they were pregnant. She feels that it's actually important for a woman to be little cautious but at the same time while taking care of yourself you should also be little active. That is something that really worked well for us.''