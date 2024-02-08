The 'OMG 2' actress said that there was a rigorous training for the film and she had to be cautious and careful. She is thankful to all the doctors who were supervising it secretly. ''We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through,” added Yami.