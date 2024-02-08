Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have finally cornfirmed their pregnancy. The couple who got married in 2021 is all set to welcome their first child this year. Today, at the trailer launch of 'Article 370', Yami and Aditya shared the good news with the media. For the event, Yami Gautam was in a white dress and a beige jacket. Her baby bump was visible in the pics and the videos. Aditya helped his wife get into the stage and walk. They were all smiles as they accompanied each other for the event.
At the trailer launch event of 'Article 360', Aditya Dhar said, “This film is a family affair. My brother was there, my wife was there and there is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time, the way the film happened, the way we got to know about the baby.”
Yami also opened up about her pregnancy and shared her experience of shooting while she was pregnant. She said, “It was mentally draining. I could write thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. If you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together, I really don’t know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, and Lokesh bhaiyaa, everybody….''.
The 'OMG 2' actress said that there was a rigorous training for the film and she had to be cautious and careful. She is thankful to all the doctors who were supervising it secretly. ''We were mostly left with the talking portions (by the time I was expecting a baby) so we could manage. But this felt surreal, because the baby was also a part of it. Some of the inspiration also came from how I saw my mother work her way through,” added Yami.
A report in Hindustan Times stated that Yami is five-and-a-half months pregnant and will probably deliver her baby in May.
Coming back to 'Article 370', it also stars Priyamani and is all set to hit the screens on February 23.