‘Article 370’ OTT Release: Here's When You Can Watch Yami Gautam, Priya Mani’s Film On Netflix

After two months after its theatrical release, Yami Gautam-headlined film ‘Article 370’ is geared up for its digital premiere. The film will be available on Netflix from April 19, 2024. On Thursday, the OTT platform took to its official Instagram handle and announced the news. Sharing a poster of the film, it was captioned as, “Set your reminders – Article 370 is arriving tomorrow on Netflix!”
For those caught unaware, Yami played the lead role in the political action thriller 'Article 370', and was seen as spirited intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. The film is set against the backdrop of the abrogation by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of the constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since it is based on true events, 'Article 370' impressed the audience with a gripping narrative with political intrigue and action sequences woven in.
Ahead of the release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the film when he said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also watched the film, and mentioned how the film shows the “complexity” of the “problem”. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, “Today I went to a cinema hall in Delhi with my family and watched the movie ‘Article 370’. I heard praise for this film from many people. The film is inspired by true events and presents the events of the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in a very effective manner.”
Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' featured an ensemble cast that included Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi. The film collected over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.