‘Article 370’ OTT Release: Here's When You Can Watch Yami Gautam, Priya Mani’s Film On Netflix

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also watched the film, and mentioned how the film shows the “complexity” of the “problem”. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, “Today I went to a cinema hall in Delhi with my family and watched the movie ‘Article 370’. I heard praise for this film from many people. The film is inspired by true events and presents the events of the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in a very effective manner.”