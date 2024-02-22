You are not from the industry and had your own share of struggles in the initial days. Was it the reason you chose Aditya to direct the film so that it opens a scope for the talented outsiders?

For me, it took 15 years to release a film like Uri. Every second year, I was directing some other film but it was not happening. Somewhere somehow luck was not favouring or I was not good at "hanging out" with industry people and all that. So, definitely I felt isolated and when I and my brother decided to open our own production house, we said we have to give opportunities to genuinely talented people. Jambhale was our first choice and it has been an incredible journey with him. This is his second film with us. We have already shot the first and is called Baramullah and he has done a fantastic job. It is coming out in a few months.