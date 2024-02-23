‘Article 370’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam’s Film Sets The Record Straight On A Historic Move

Intelligence agent Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam Dhar) is Kashmiri, and works closely with bureaucrat Rajeshwari Swaminathan (Priyamani). They are supported by none other than Prime Minister (Arun Govil) and the Home Minister (Kiran Karmarkar) in their mission. When Zooni gets Burhan Wani, a dreaded terrorist, she doesn’t get many bouquets for the unassigned task. But soon, she becomes a part of NIA, and together, they prove to be a formidable force to lay the foundation for repealing Article 370. Zooni, of course, proves to be the smartest. She has a secret agenda: to avenge her father’s unceremonious killing that passed off as suicide by the authorities.