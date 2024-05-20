The Delhi government has directed all private schools in the city to announce summer vacation till June 30 with immediate effect, due to severe heatwave conditions. A circular issued by the government stated that some private schools were still open despite the heatwave, and advised them to close with immediate effect.
"All the Heads of Schools of DoE were directed to observe Summer Vacation from 11.05.2024 (Sunday) to 30.06.2024 (Sunday) for the Academic Year 2024-25. However, it has been observed that some of the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves," a circular by the Delhi government read.
"All these schools are advised to close schools for summer vacation with immediate effect," it added.
The move comes as a prolonged heatwave affects various parts of India, with several states declaring summer vacations for all government and private schools to safeguard students and staff.
On Sunday, Najafgarh district in Delhi recorded a temperature of 47.8C, the highest in the country this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heat spell will continue this week, with a high likelihood of heat-related illnesses and heat stroke among people of all ages.
The IMD has urged "extreme care" for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.
Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted severe heatwave conditions in various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat starting May 18.