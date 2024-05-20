Chhattisgarh: 15 Killed As Goods Vehicle Carrying Them Plunges Into Gorge In Kabirdham

At least 15 people were killed as mini goods vehicle ferrying them plunged into gorge in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday.
Reports said fourteen women and a man were among the deceased killed in the accident. Eight people are also said to be injured in the accident in Kabirdham district.
The accident as per news agency PTI took place near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits when the victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest in the pick-up vehicle (meant for transportation of goods).
It added the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge. Fourteen women and a man died on the spot while eight others were injured, the report mentioned.
Following the accident,a police team rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation. It added the injured persons were being shifted to a local hospital.