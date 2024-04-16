National

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Kill At Least 18 Naxalites In Encounter In Kanker

According to ANI the clash took place in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits of the Kanker district.

File%20Image
several naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh Photo: File Image
info_icon

A Border Security Force official told the media that during an encounter with the security forces, at least 18 naxalaites have been killed in Chattisgarh's Kanker district.

Earlier it was reported that eight Naxalites were eliminated in a clash on Tuesday.

The police said that three security personnel suffered injuries in the fierce gun-battle and a large quantity of weapons was also recovered from the spot.

A senior police official told PTI that a gun battle occurred at approximately 2 pm in Hapatola forest between Binagunda and Koronar villages within the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station.

The confrontation took place as a combined team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was conducting an anti-Naxal operation.

"As per preliminary information, at least eight Naxalites were gunned down in the encounter. A huge cache of weapons was recovered from the spot," he reportedly said.

The three security personnel who were wounded in the shootout have been sent to a nearby hospital for medical care.

