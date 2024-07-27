Maharashtra: 2 Rescued After Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai, Efforts On To Search 1 More Trapped From Rubble

Two people were rescued while efforts are underway to rescue one more trapped under the debris of the three-storey building in Belapur area of Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Earlier, the building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village.
Police, fire brigade and NDRF present at the spot, while rescue operations are underway.
"This building collapsed at around 7 am. It was a three-storey building. 39 adults and 13 children were living in the building. Two people have been rescued who were trapped...some others are feared trapped. Rescue operation is underway," an official told PTI.
Purushottam Jadhav, Navi Mumbai Deputy Fire Officer told ANI, "We received a call about a building collapse at 4.50 am. 2 people have been rescued. Two people are likely to be trapped and rescue operation is underway to rescue them..."
The incident comes a week after an 80-year-old woman was killed, and four others sustained injuries after a portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building in south Mumbai came crashing down.
Earlier, in another incident, an elderly woman and her two granddaughters were killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Jam Khambhalia town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district amid heavy rainfall in the state's Saurashtra region.
The incident had occurred on Tuesday evening in Gagwani Fali locality of the town and bodies of the three victims were brought out after a nearly six-hour-long rescue operation that continued till midnight, and five persons were rescued, they said.
Later, the teams of NDRF, police and fire department removed debris that fell on the victims after the building collapsed as a result of heavy rains that continued to batter the region, the police said. The victims were identified as Kesharben Kanjaria (65), Pritiben Kanjaria (15) and Payalben Kanjaria (18).