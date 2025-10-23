Fadnavis Backs Special Intensive Revision, Alleges Opposition Manipulating Voter Lists In Maharashtra

Mahayuti coalition to contest BMC elections together as Fadnavis highlights issues in electoral rolls and duplicate voter entries.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Maharashtra elections, Devendra Fadnavis, voter list duplication, Special Intensive Revision
Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Photo: Getty Images; Representative images
Summary
  • Fadnavis calls for Special Intensive Revision to clean Maharashtra’s electoral rolls.

  • BJP claims Opposition manipulated voter lists and is ready to present evidence.

  • Mahayuti coalition will contest Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections together.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state’s electoral rolls, claiming the Opposition has benefited from duplication and alleging they are attempting to manipulate voter lists ahead of elections. He also confirmed that the ruling Mahayuti coalition will contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections together.

Speaking to journalists at his official residence, Varsha, Fadnavis questioned the Opposition’s silence when the Election Commission sought objections to the voter lists. He said the BJP has collected evidence of alleged manipulation in constituencies controlled by Opposition parties and is prepared to present it, reported Indian Express.

While acknowledging issues in the electoral rolls, Fadnavis emphasised the need for SIR in Maharashtra. “We want SIR in Maharashtra. There are problems with the electoral rolls, and even we have been raising them. But while the Opposition says there are problems, it opposes SIR,” he said.

According to Indian Express, Fadnavis alleged that duplication in electoral rolls had primarily benefitted the Opposition. “When the Election Commission had called for suggestions and objections, they did not give any. Duplication in lists has been an issue. There is a large-scale repetition of names due to migration. Lists need to be cleaned. The cleaning of electoral rolls will only help the BJP,” he added.

He accused the Opposition of seeking election postponements without valid reasons. “They have no concrete reason to postpone the elections. What is happening is just to spread misunderstanding. Soon our party will also show some things in the lists, which were 100 per cent beneficial to them (Opposition). We also have what they have done in their constituencies in the lists. I agree 100 per cent with their opinion that the lists should be revised. But they are also against revising the lists; they opposed it in Bihar,” Fadnavis said.

Highlighting a more serious concern than duplication, Fadnavis pointed to instances of potential multiple voting. “We have collected evidence in this regard where one person has names at four places with different photos. I also insist that the voter lists should be accurate. The duplicate names are everywhere. The lists have been in this manner for the last 25 years. I myself had filed a petition in the High Court in this regard in 2012. The case is still ongoing,” he said.

Regarding the Opposition’s demand to delay local body elections until voter list discrepancies are resolved, Fadnavis said it is driven by their difficulty in facing the polls.

Confirming the Mahayuti coalition’s plans for the BMC elections, Fadnavis said, “But in other places, we will take decisions according to the local situation.” He suggested that the alliance might contest separately in several constituencies, adding, “If we fight as a grand alliance, the Opposition seats may increase. Therefore, we will fight independently without being overly emotional, and after winning, we will come together as a grand alliance.”, Indian Express reported.

A decision on whether to contest together in Thane Municipal Corporation, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, will follow a study of the local political scenario, Fadnavis added.

On the possibility of replicating Gujarat’s ministerial reshuffle pattern in Maharashtra, he said the government would review ministerial performance before taking any decision. “The year has not yet been completed in the state. But a review of the work of the ministers will be done, and after that, a decision on a reshuffle can be taken,” he said.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

