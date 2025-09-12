Delhi High Court evacuated following email warning of a bomb attack tied to 1998 Patna blasts.
Threat email mentions ISI links, Dr Shah Faesal, and planned attacks on political figures in Tamil Nadu.
Delhi Police and NIA investigating; no explosives found on court premises.
The Delhi High Court was placed on high alert on Friday after receiving an email warning of a bomb attack, prompting the suspension of court proceedings and the evacuation of the premises. According to Mint, security agencies were deployed immediately to assess the situation and secure the area.
The threat email, reportedly sent by an individual identifying himself as Vijay Sharma to RG Arun Bhardwaj, contained claims of a terror conspiracy aimed at replicating the 1998 Patna bomb blasts. The message named Dr Shah Faesal, a Shia Muslim, alleging that he had established links with Pakistan’s ISI cells in Coimbatore to carry out the attack.
According to Mint, that the email also accused political parties of dynastic politics and corruption, stating, “See, the basic funda is, secular parties depend on allowing family dynasty politics and corruption to thrive in order to fight BJP/RSS. When the heirs (Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi) are prevented from power they lose interest in fighting against RSS.”
The email provided a phone number and identified Satyabama Sengottayan as allegedly connected to explosive devices and defusing codes. It further suggested a targeted attack on political figures, including a planned acid attack on a Tamil Nadu leader. The email stated, “We propose Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan to take over DMK and this week Inbanidhi Udhayandihi s/o Udhayanidhi Stalin will be acid burnt. The intelligence agencies won't have a clue that this is an inside job.”
The sender claimed that sleeper assets had been embedded within police forces since 2017, allegedly prepared for “Holy Friday.” The message warned that the Delhi High Court blast would follow mid-day Islamic prayers.
Authorities have treated the threat seriously, with the Delhi Police Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) involved in tracing the email and verifying its contents. A senior Delhi Police officer told Mint, “We are investigating the veracity of the threat and have initiated necessary security protocols. At this stage, no suspicious object has been found.” The High Court premises remain cordoned off while security checks continue.
(With inputs from Mint)