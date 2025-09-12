Delhi High Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Referencing 1998 Patna Blasts

Delhi High Court proceedings suspended as threat email alleges ISI involvement, political targeting, and planned attacks; police and NIA investigate.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
High Court delhi high court bomb threat delhi high court delhi high court news
Delhi High Court. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi High Court evacuated following email warning of a bomb attack tied to 1998 Patna blasts.

  • Threat email mentions ISI links, Dr Shah Faesal, and planned attacks on political figures in Tamil Nadu.

  • Delhi Police and NIA investigating; no explosives found on court premises.

The Delhi High Court was placed on high alert on Friday after receiving an email warning of a bomb attack, prompting the suspension of court proceedings and the evacuation of the premises. According to Mint, security agencies were deployed immediately to assess the situation and secure the area.

The threat email, reportedly sent by an individual identifying himself as Vijay Sharma to RG Arun Bhardwaj, contained claims of a terror conspiracy aimed at replicating the 1998 Patna bomb blasts. The message named Dr Shah Faesal, a Shia Muslim, alleging that he had established links with Pakistan’s ISI cells in Coimbatore to carry out the attack.

According to Mint, that the email also accused political parties of dynastic politics and corruption, stating, “See, the basic funda is, secular parties depend on allowing family dynasty politics and corruption to thrive in order to fight BJP/RSS. When the heirs (Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi) are prevented from power they lose interest in fighting against RSS.”

The email provided a phone number and identified Satyabama Sengottayan as allegedly connected to explosive devices and defusing codes. It further suggested a targeted attack on political figures, including a planned acid attack on a Tamil Nadu leader. The email stated, “We propose Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan to take over DMK and this week Inbanidhi Udhayandihi s/o Udhayanidhi Stalin will be acid burnt. The intelligence agencies won't have a clue that this is an inside job.”

Related Content
Related Content

The sender claimed that sleeper assets had been embedded within police forces since 2017, allegedly prepared for “Holy Friday.” The message warned that the Delhi High Court blast would follow mid-day Islamic prayers.

Authorities have treated the threat seriously, with the Delhi Police Special Cell and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) involved in tracing the email and verifying its contents. A senior Delhi Police officer told Mint, “We are investigating the veracity of the threat and have initiated necessary security protocols. At this stage, no suspicious object has been found.” The High Court premises remain cordoned off while security checks continue.

(With inputs from Mint)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First

  2. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: The Mystery Behind Why Arch-Rivals Have Never Met In Final

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Begins Mind Games, Brands Mohammad Nawaz No. 1 Spinner

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  5. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Sanjay Singh Jumps Srinagar Guesthouse Gate, Farooq Abdullah Blocked

  5. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  4. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  5. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

Latest Stories

  1. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  2. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  3. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  4. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  5. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  6. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar

  7. New York Yankees Vs Detroit Tigers: US Prez Trump Attends Game Under Tight Security

  8. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal