Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Student Outfit Members Detained Over Agitations Against NEET And UGC-NET Exams Row; Yoga Day Celebrations Underway

Breaking News, June 21 LIVE updates: Today our focus will be on the key weather updates, the fresh developments on the NEET-UG 2024 and UGC-NET exam row, Yoga day celebrations, PM Modi's J&K visit and more.

Outlook Web Desk
21 June 2024
21 June 2024
Students protesting against NEET irregularities | PTI

Latest World News June 21 LIVE: South Korea Sends Anti-North Korean Propaganda Leaflets Across Border

A South Korea activists' group said Friday it again flew large balloons carrying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets toward North Korea, adding to a campaign that aggravated animosities between the rivals and prompted a resumption of Cold War-style psychological warfare along their border.

The South Korean civilian group, led by North Korean defector Park Sang-hak, said it floated 20 balloons attached with 3,00,000 propaganda leaflets, 5,000 USB sticks with South Korean pop songs and TV dramas, and 3,000 US dollar bills from the South Korean border town of Paju on Thursday night.

(AP Inputs)

Breaking News June 21 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Nation On Yoga Day

Addressing the nation on International Yoga Day, PM Modi said, "As we mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, I urge everyone to make it a part of their daily lives. Yoga fosters strength, good health and wellness. Wonderful to join this year's programme in Srinagar."

Latest UK Election News June 21 LIVE: PM Sunak 'Incredibly' Angry Over Election Date Betting

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that anyone involved in using inside information to bet on the date of Britain's July 4 national election should be expelled from his Conservative Party.

Sunak said on the BBC on Thursday that he was "incredibly angry, incredibly angry" to learn of allegations that Conservative politicians betted on the election date, and that they "should face the full force of the law" if they were found to have broken the law.

"It's right that they are being investigated properly by the relevant law enforcement authorities," he said. "If anyone is found to have broken the rules, not only should they face the full consequences of the law, I will make sure that they are booted out of the Conservative Party."

(AP Inputs)

Latest World News LIVE June 21: Putin Inks Many Deals With Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed at least a dozen deals with his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday and offered to supply fossil fuels, including natural gas, to Vietnam during a state visit that comes as Moscow is seeking to bolster ties in Asia to offset its growing international isolation over its war in Ukraine.

Putin and President To Lam agreed to further cooperate in education, science and technology, oil and gas exploration and clean energy. The two countries also agreed to work on a roadmap for a nuclear science and technology centre in Vietnam.

(AP inputs)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un | - AP
Putin’s North Korea Visit For First Time In 25 years Amid US Tensions - Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Rain Disrupts Yoga Day Celebrations IN J&K

Early morning rainfall on Friday disrupted International Yoga Day events in Kashmir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the celebrations on the banks of the Dal Lake, officials here said.

The main yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) was scheduled to start at 6:30 am.

Moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported from across the Valley, making it difficult to hold open-air yoga events, the officials said. Heavy rainfall is going on around Dal Lake where Prime Minister Modi was to lead the main yoga event, they said.

Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Students Detained For Protest Over NEET/UGC-NET Row

Around 50 students detained; ABVP joins agitation New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Around 50 students from different universities and members of various students' outfits were detained on Thursday while they were protesting against the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination and irregularities in the NEET, officials said.

The students were detained from outside the Ministry of Education as well as the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence here in central Delhi.

UGC-NET Exam cancellation - null
UGC-NET Cancellation: CBI Files FIR In Alleged 'Paper Leak' Case; Education Ministry To Announce Fresh Exam Dates Soon

BY Outlook Web Desk

India News Latest LIVE June 21: Isolated Incidents Should Not Affect Those Who Cleared Exam : Pradhan On NEET Row

Amid the intensifying row and demands from the opposition to re-conduct medical entrance exam NEET-UG, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said isolated incidents of malpractices should not affect lakhs of students who cleared the examination rightfully.

Terming the leak of the UGC-NET exam's question paper an "institutional failure" of the National Testing Agency (NTA), he said the government will constitute a high-level panel to look into the functioning of the agency.

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on June 4 and since then aspirants have been alleging multiple issues, including irregularities in the test demanding a fresh examination. - PTI
'If There's 0.001% Negligence...': SC Notice To Centre, NTA Over Alleged Paper Leak In NEET-UG 2024

BY Outlook Web Desk

Latest News June 21 Live Updates: Health Ministry Team Visits Centre-Run Hospitals In Delhi

A Union Health Ministry team visited AIIMS and three other Centre-run hospitals- RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge- on Thursday to take stock of the preparedness for heatstroke patients and also to assess the number of deaths due to the illness over the last few days.

The three-member team was constituted by Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on the instructions of Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda | - PTI
Delhi Heatwave: Health Minister JP Nadda Directs Special Units In Govt Hospitals, Monsoon To Hit National Capital Around June 30 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Breaking News June 21 LIVE Updates: Yoga Day Clebrations Underway

International Yoga Day celebrations 2024: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an event in Mathura. Delhi LG VK Saxena was seen performing various asanas during the event at Baansera, Sarai Kale Khan.

Follow all Yoga Day updates here.

Breaking News June 21 LIVE Updates: Top Events On Focus Today

Hello Readers! Through this breaking news live blog, we bring you the latest updates on the most important developments in India and across the globe. Today we primarily will be focusing on the following:

  • Heatwave and weather-related updates

  • Reactions on Kejriwal's bail

  • NEET row

  • UGC-NET row

  • Yoga day celebration

  • Israel-Hamas war developments

