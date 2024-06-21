National

'Creating New Records', 'Leaders Discuss Yoga With Me': What All PM Modi Said On World Yoga Day

The main yoga event led by PM Narendra Modi took place at Srinagar's Shera-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). This morning, the 30-minute yoga session which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 am was disrupted by early morning rainfall. The event was being attended by, among others, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

PM Modi performing Yoga on World Yoga Day
Leading the tenth International Yoga Day celebration at Shera-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the number of yoga practitioners around the world is increasing at a rapid rate. 

International Yoga Day: What all did PM Modi say?

Adressing the nation today, the prime minister said, "We can feel the energy in Srinagar, that we gain through Yoga. I extend greetings to people of the country and people performing Yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records."

PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
"When I am abroad, global leaders discuss Yoga wit me," the Prime Minister said. "As we mark 10th International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga part of their daily lives", he further added. 

"This year in India, a 101-year-old woman Yoga teacher from France was accorded the Padma Shri. She had never come to India but she dedicated her entire life to creating awareness about Yoga. Today, research on Yoga is being done in prestigious universities and institutions around the world; research papers are being published," the PM said.

"The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past. When we are peaceful within, we can also make a positive impact on the world...Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society," the prime minister continued.

Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit
International Yoga Day event in Srinagar

This morning, the 30-minute yoga session which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 am was disrupted by early morning rainfall. The main yoga event rook place at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

After the event, PM Modi was seen interacting with the participants and taking selfies with them.

The event was attended by, among others, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

