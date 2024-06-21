International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: Over 7,000 People To Join PM Modi In Srinagar

International Yoga Day 2024 Live: Hundreds Join International Yoga Day Celebrations In Israel
Over three hundred people from across Israel rolled out yoga mats and performed asanas as they participated in International Yoga Day celebrations at the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv.
First Lady Michal Herzog was the chief guest at the main International Yoga Day event on Thursday. A series of events were held across the country.
The event was organised by the Embassy of India in Israel in association with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Israel.
International Yoga Day 2024 Live: Security Tightened In Srinagar Ahead Of PM Modi's Yoga Day Event | In Pics
International Yoga Day 2024 Live: Why Is 21 June Celebrated As Yoga Day?
Although yoga has its roots in ancient India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of an International Day of Yoga during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014. The UN General Assembly subsequently passed a resolution in December 2014, declaring June 21st as International Yoga Day.
While addressing the 69th session of the UNGA, the prime minister had said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature."
Suggesting June 21, which is the Summer Solstice, as the International Day of Yoga, Modi had said: "The date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world.”
International Yoga Day 2024 Live: What Is The Theme For International Yoga Day 2024?
Every year, International Yoga Day chooses a different theme to centre the festivities and events around a different facet of yoga. 2024's theme is "Yoga for Self and Society."
International Yoga Day 2024 Live: PM Modi To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations In Srinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar today. "On 21st June, at around 6.30 AM, the prime minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar.
"The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter," an official handout from the Press Information Bureau said.
Stringent multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place for the Prime Minister's two-day visit to Kashmir. More than 7,000 participants will join him in performing Yoga on Friday on the banks of picturesque Dal Lake, PTI reported.
International Yoga Day 2024: Welcome To Our LIVE Blog
People across the world are observing the tenth International Yoga Day today, with events and activities to take place to promote the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of the practice. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of yoga in everyday life. The Sanskrit term "yoga" means "to unite" or "to join", symbolising the connection between body and mind. This ancient practice has become an integral part of modern wellness routines, fostering strength, resilience, and overall well-being.
Stay with us for all the latest on International Yoga Day!