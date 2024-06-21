International

Amid Israel And Hezbollah's Conflict In Lebanon, A Warning For Cyprus

As the conflict between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah grows, the group's chief has extended a warning of war to Cyprus.

As the conflict between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah grows, the group's chief has extended a warning to Cyprus. Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah has warned Cyprus that if it continues to provide a base for Israel to attack Lebanon, the European country will be dragged into the conflict.

"The opening of Cypriot airports and bases to Israel to target Lebanon would mean that the Cypriot government is involved in the war," stated Nasrallah. The Hezbollah leader added that the group will consider to be in a war with Cyprus if it continues Israel to use its airports.

In the past, Cyprus has allowed Israel to use its airspace to conduct air drills. However, the Cypriot government has never allowed its use during a conflict.

However, the United Kingdom has bases in Cyprus which have allegedly been used to launch attacks against the Houthis in Yemen and to arm Israel in its conflict in south Lebanon.

Hence, despite the fear of Cyprus being dragged into the conflict, the EU country has stated that it will maintain its neutrality. Following Nasrallah's threat, the country has stated that it does not wish to get involved in any war.

As per a CNN report, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has denied being involved in the war.

"The statements are not pleasant, but they do not correspond in any way to what is being attempted, to present an image that Cyprus is involved in the war operations. In no way whatsoever,” he added.

Speaking in defence of the Cyprus, the European Union has also taken notice of the threats from Nasrallah and stated that any attack or threat against one EU member is an attack on all of EU.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel has exchanged fire with Hezbollah fighters at the Lebanese border. In the recent weeks, the fighting as escalated tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border, increasing the possibility of an all-out war.

While Hezbollah has stated that it does not wish to escalate the conflict into a full-blown war, the group has stated that it will not hesitate to respond to any attack or escalation from Israeli forces.

