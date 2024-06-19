Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap, we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we are primarily focusing on the exacerbating heatwave conditions in in the national capital region leading to several deaths and life-threatening incidents. In other news, PM Modi who visited Bihar today, inaugurated a new campus of the Nalanda University.
Furthermore, the visit of a US Congressional delegation to Dharamshala, to meet with Tibet’s spiritual leader Dalai Lama against the background of testy US-China relations has provoked an angry reaction from Beijing.
Read All These And More With Outlook's June 19 News Wrap
Heatwave: 'Treat Heatstroke On Priority', Says Centre To Hospitals; 5 Dead In Delhi In 48 Hours, 12 On Life-Support | Details
Five people have died in the last 48 hours while at least 12 have been placed on life support at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital which currently has around 36 patients admitted with heatwave-related illnesses, as per media reports. Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) too has witnessed the heatwave-related death of three individuals so far. LNJP Hospital currently has over seven patients admitted with fevers ranging from 106 to 107 degrees, five of whom are on ventilators.
PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ambassadors from 17 nations.
China Irked by US Congressional Delegation's Meeting With Dalai Lama
Visit of a US Congressional delegation to Dharamshala, to meet with Tibet’s spiritual leader Dalai Lama against the background of testy US-China relations has naturally provoked an angry reaction from Beijing. It is normal for China to thrash the US and Western politicians whenever they meet the Tibetan leader whom Beijing considers a traitor and a "splittist’’. What is more, it has come at a time when The Resolve Tibet Act had passed through the US Congress and is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The President will sign it soon.
SpiceJet: No Air Conditioner Amid Heatwave As Passengers Wait For Over An Hour Inside Aircraft, Airline Responds | Details
In a widely circulated video, the passengers of the Delhi-Darbhanga Spicejet aircraft were seen waiting inside the aircraft while fanning themselves with whatever they got their hands on including brochures, magazines, and handkerchiefs while wiping the sweat off their foreheads. Many of them reportedly felt unwell due to the long exposure to such heat.
To Canada Parliament's 'Moment Of Silence' For Khalistani Extremist Nijjar, India's 'Kanishka Bombing' Reminder
Indian Consulate General in Vancouver on Wednesday announced a memorial service to pay tribute to the 329 victims of bombing in Air India Kanishka flight in 1985 by Khalistanis in response to the Canadian parliament's recent 'moment of silence' in the memory of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
UEFA Euro 2024: Five Stars Who Shone Bright In Matchday 1 Of European Championships
The UEFA European Championships 2024 saw its matchday 1 conclude with the Portugal's last-gasp win over Czechia in their Group F encounter on Wednesday, June 19 at the Leipzig Stadium. (More Football News)
Alia Bhatt Reveals Raha Loves Books: She Got Fascinated On The First Page Itself Of 'Ed Finds A Home'
Actress Alia Bhatt has added another feather to her cap as she recently turned author with her debut book 'Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds A Home'. It is the first book in the series inspired by the actress' kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. In an interview with Outlook India, Alia Bhatt opened up about her new book, her childhood, her 19-month-old daughter Raha's reaction to it and a lot more.