Outlook News Wrap June 19: Heatwave Death Toll Soars, PM Modi Inaugurates Nalanda Uni Campus, US Delegation Meets Dalai Lama And More

Visit of a US Congressional delegation to Dharamshala, to meet with Tibet’s spiritual leader Dalai Lama against the background of testy US-China relations has naturally provoked an angry reaction from Beijing. It is normal for China to thrash the US and Western politicians whenever they meet the Tibetan leader whom Beijing considers a traitor and a "splittist’’. What is more, it has come at a time when The Resolve Tibet Act had passed through the US Congress and is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The President will sign it soon.