China Irked by US Congressional Delegation's Meeting With Dalai Lama

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is a passionate advocate of the Tibetan cause. She was in Dharamshala at the time of the Chinese crackdown in Tibet ahead of the Olympics of 2008. Many young monks protested by setting themselves on fire. Pelosi, then the House Speaker, had come to express her solidarity with Dalai Lama and his people. In 2022, she further provoked China by visiting Taiwan. Beijing was rattled and the foreign ministry issued this strong statement: "On 2 August, in disregard of China's strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence"".