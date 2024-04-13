Deciphering PM Narendra Modi's Message To China

Harsh Pant from India’s premier think tank Observer Research Foundation sees the PM’s statement as a clear message from the Prime Minister that "We don’t want to disrupt relations. We are keen to engage." But as Pant says, the terms of engagement will have to be set down. "China has to pull back its troops, it has done so in some areas not in all. Much will depend on how far China is willing to go to get back to status-quo ante. China is giving out mixed signals. Yes, it wants to normalise relations but on whose terms is the question." Perhaps if Modi comes back with an even bigger majority, the tide will turn. But what China is doing to Philippines is there for all to see.