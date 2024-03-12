China’s Intentions To Maintain Large Troop Deployment With India Could Escalate Into Armed Conflict: US Intel Report

China’s intentions to maintain “large troop deployments and sporadic encounters” with India could risk “miscalculation and escalation into armed conflict.”
US intelligence report has warned of escalation along Line Of Actual Control (LAC) as China continues to deploy large number of its troops along the border with India.
In a report released by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), US intelligence agencies state it's facing an “increasingly fragile world order”, strained by great power competition, transnational challenges and regional conflicts.
According to the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment, China is described as “expanding its global covert influence posture” in alignment with the objectives of the Chinese Communist Party.
The report indicates that China’s intentions to maintain “large troop deployments and sporadic encounters” with India could risk “miscalculation and escalation into armed conflict.”
China's strategic deployments involve the expansion of a 'Xiaokang' village network across the eastern and central sectors opposite the LAC.
Earlier, China had objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Arunachal Pradesh visit.
China had said it “strongly deplores” PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
“India’s relevant moves only complicate the boundary question and disrupt the situation in the border areas between the two countries,” the Chinese MFA spokesperson Wang has said.
In response, the Ministry of External Affairs had rejected the claims, stating that the state is an “integral and inalienable” part of India and objecting to such visits by Beijing “does not stand to reason”.
"We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India. Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason,” Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, MEA had said.