India-China Border Row, Ram Mandir, Art 370 | What PM Modi Said On Key Issues In Newsweek Interview

"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders," the Newsweek quoted PM Modi as saying.