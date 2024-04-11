India-China Border Row, Ram Mandir, Art 370 | What PM Modi Said On Key Issues In Newsweek Interview

For India, the relationship with China is important and significant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with US's Newsweek magazine, adding that it his belief that there is an urgent "need to address the prolonged situation on borders."
"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us. Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders," the Newsweek quoted PM Modi as saying.
"I have congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on taking over office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence, I won't comment on matters internal to Pakistan," PM Modi said.
On Criticism Over Abrogation Of Article 370
PM Modi said he would encourage people to go and visit Jammu and Kashmir to "witness firsthand" the "sweeping positive changes" happening there.
"Do not go by what I or others tell you. I went to Jammu and Kashmir just last month. For the first time, people have a new hope in their lives. The process of development, good governance and empowerment of the people is to be seen to be believed," PM Modi said.
Sharing some data, PM Modi said "people are reaping the peace dividend", adding that over 21 million tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2023. "There has been a significant decline in terror incidents. Organized bandh/hartals [protests], stone pelting, which once disrupted normal life, are now a thing of the past," PM Modi said.
Not only this, the youth are also excited about sports events being held here, the prime minister said, adding that sports is being seen as a career path for many youth there.
PM Modi highlighted a "new dawn" which has emerged for Kashmiri women, who now "enjoy the same rights as their male counterparts when it comes to inheriting property or transferring property to their children, regardless of their marital status or residency."
"Post the revocation of Article 370, [which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir] the region has become a welcoming destination for global events, hosting significant gatherings like the Formula 4 racing event, Miss World and G20 meetings. Digital economy, startups, innovation and smart solutions are taking wings," the magazine quoted PM Modi as saying.
On Ram Mandir
Speaking on the significance of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, PM Modi told the magazine that "the return of Shri Ram to his birthplace marked a historic moment of unity for the nation."
"The name of Shri Ram is imprinted on our national consciousness. His life has set the contours of thoughts and values in our civilization. His name echoes across the length and breadth of our sacred land," PM Modi said.
He also spoke about his special 11-day ritual that he observed in the run-up to the inauguration that happened on January 22 this year, saying that he made pilgrimage to the places that carry the footprints of Shri Ram. "My journey that took me to various corners of the country showed the revered place Shri Ram holds within each of us," he said.
"The return of Shri Ram to his birthplace marked a historic moment of unity for the nation. It was a culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice. When I was asked to be part of the ceremony, I knew I would be representing the 1.4 billion people of the country, who have waited patiently for centuries to witness Ram Lalla's return," PM Modi said.