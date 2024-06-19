US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Wars Biden Against Signing Tibet Policy Bill

Dalai Lama met and interacted with a visiting high-level US Congressional delegation, led by US Congressman Michael McCaul at his residence in Dharamshala on Wednesday Photo: Leslie Shedd, US House Foreign Affairs Committee

Dalai Lama met and interacted with a visiting high-level US Congressional delegation, led by US Congressman Michael McCaul at his residence in Dharamshala on Wednesday Photo: Leslie Shedd, US House Foreign Affairs Committee