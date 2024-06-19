PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points

The PM reached Rajgir by helicopter from the nearest airport at Gaya.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several eminent people, including the Head of Missions of 17 Countries and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The new campus of Nalanda University was conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

Ahead of inuagurating the campus, PM Modi in a tweet on X wrote, "It’s a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."

PM Modi visited the ruins of Nalanda Mahavira ahead of inaugurating the new campus on Wednesday morning.