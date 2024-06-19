National

PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several eminent people, including the Head of Missions of 17 Countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

PTI
PM Modi inaugurates new campus of Nalanda University Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ambassadors from 17 nations.

PM Modi's Bihar Visit Today | Top Points

  • The PM reached Rajgir by helicopter from the nearest airport at Gaya.

  • The inauguration ceremony was attended by several eminent people, including the Head of Missions of 17 Countries and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

  • The new campus of Nalanda University was conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

  • Ahead of inuagurating the campus, PM Modi in a tweet on X wrote, "It’s a very special day for our education sector. At around 10:30 AM today, the new campus of the Nalanda University would be inaugurated at Rajgir. Nalanda has a strong connect with our glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in catering to the educational needs of the youth."

  • PM Modi visited the ruins of Nalanda Mahavira ahead of inaugurating the new campus on Wednesday morning.

  • PM Modi inaugurated the new campus of the Nalanda University in Bihar's Rajgir around 11 am on Wednesday.

New Campus Of Nalanda University

The new campus of the university is close to the site of the ancient ruins of Nalanda. This university was established through the Nalanda University Act, 2010.

The Act provided for implementing a decision arrived at the second East Asia Summit held in the Philippines in 2007 for the establishment of university.

The new university started functioning in 2014 from a makeshift location with 14 students. Construction work on the university started in 2017.

New campus of Nalanda University
New campus of Nalanda University Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

Features:

The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms having a total seating capacity of around 1900.

It has two auditoria having a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities including International Centre, amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, faculty club and sports complex among others.

The campus is a 'Net Zero' green campus. It is self-sustainable with solar plant, domestic and drinking water treatment plant, water recycling plant for reusing waste water, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment friendly facilities.

This university, apart from India, has participation from 17 other nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. These countries have signed MoUs in support of the university.

The university offers 137 scholarships to international students.

The international students enrolled in the Post Graduate programmes for the academic years 2022-24, 2023-25 and for PhD programme in 2023-27 include students from Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Laos, Liberia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Thailand, Turkiye, Uganda, USA, Vietnam and Zimbabwe.

The university has six schools including the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy & Comparative Religions; the School of Historical Studies; the School of Ecology and Environmental Studies; the School of Sustainable Development and Management.

(With PTI inputs)

Nalanda University was established in the fifth century which attracted students from all over the world. The ancient university flourished for 800 years before it was destroyed by invaders in the 12th century, according to experts.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Canadian Parliament Observes 'Silence In Memory Of' Khalistani Extremist Nijjar
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points
  3. US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Wars Biden Against Signing Tibet Policy Bill
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Return Of The Coalition
  5. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Sports Biopic Witnesses A Dip
  2. Priyanka Chopra Injures Herself On The Sets Of 'The Bluff', Shares Picture Of Her Throat Wound On Instagram
  3. Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Specific' About Daughter Raha's Fashion Choices
  4. Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Candlelight Dinner; See Unseen Pics
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
Sports News
  1. Archery World Cup: India's Compound Teams Qualify As Top Seeds
  2. NEP Vs BAN, ICC T20 WC 2024: Bangladesh Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fined 15 Percent Match Fee
  3. India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: 'I Always Got Help At Chinnaswamy', Leg-Spinner Asha Shobana Reveals
  4. India At T20 World Cup: Fleming Predicts Kuldeep's Wicket-Taking Brilliance In Super 8 Stage
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Players Could Miss Start Of Champions League Qualifying If Their Teams Advance
World News
  1. Watch: Two Wildfires Devastate Thousands Of Acres Forcing Mass Evacuations In New Mexico; One Dead
  2. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  3. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  4. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  5. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Canadian Parliament Observes 'Silence In Memory Of' Khalistani Extremist Nijjar