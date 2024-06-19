Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Five Stars Who Shone Bright In Matchday 1 Of European Championships

The UEFA Euro 2024 matchday 1 has concluded and some of the biggest stars in world football shone brightly on the biggest stage. Here are five names that took the spotlight at the marquee tournament in Germany

Germany vs Scotland, UEFA Euro 2024, AP Photo
GER's Jamal Musiala in action against SCO at the Euro 2024. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon

The UEFA European Championships 2024 saw its matchday 1 conclude with the Portugal's last-gasp win over Czechia in their Group F encounter on Wednesday, June 19 at the Leipzig Stadium. (More Football News)

In the matchweek 1, many top stars from across Europe impressed one and all with their guile and artistry on the football field. Right from Jamal Musiala's twinkle-toe feet to Jude Bellingham's midfield magic against Serbia.

As of now, no one has come to conclusion as to who will win or are the favourites to win the Euro 2024 tournaments. Here are some of the international stars at Euro 2024 matchday one that impressed and will seemingly impress the further their sides progress at the European Championship:

1) Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz was a revelation for Xabi Alonso's side in their quest to clinch the Bundesliga title and the midfielder could repeat the same for his German national team. Wirtz became the first scorer at the Euro 2024 when he scored a goal in the 10th minute against Scotland. Despite all the talk around Jamal Musiala, Wirtz's quality was there to be seen, and he will have no shortage of suitors in the summer transfer window.

Manuel Neuer celebrates Florian Wirtz's opener against Scotland
Germany Vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

2) Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala was on the scoresheet when he scored one of the goals of the tournament in the 19th minute in the 5-1 thrashing of Scotland in their Group A game at the Allianz Arena. England-born Musiala may have had a disappointing season at club level with Bayern Munich, but the young attacker could take his German national team to success if they can clinch the Euro 2024 at home.

3) Jude Bellingham (England)

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham's stock continues to rise and his latest showing with Serbia for England at the Euro 2024, shows why he could be one of the favourites for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or award. Bellingham's header against Serbia, was the only goal scored as the Three Lions won a crucial game and gave their manager, Gareth Southgate some breathing space. Bellingham could be one of the player to watch at the European Championships and his form remains the key if England are to win the Euros.

4) Lamine Yamal (Spain)

For a 16-year-old to produce quality football on the world stage is no mean feat but try telling that to FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest player in men's Euros history to start a match at 16 years and 338 days. The La Masia graduate produced a fine assist for Dani Carvajal's goal and Spain's third as they defeated Croatia in Group B match at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Yamal's other feats include the youngest La Liga goalscorer and youngest player to start a Champions League game for Barca.

5) Arda Guler (Turkey)

Real Madrid teenager Arda Guler scored on his European Championship debut as Turkey defeated Georgia 3-1 to hand the Turks an important victory in this Group F encounter. Guler became the third teenager to score in this Euros in the 65th minute with a curling strike into the top corner from 25 yards. Labelled as the 'Turkish Messi', At 19 years and 114 days, Guler is also the youngest player to score on his debut in the competition, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo's feat of 19 years and 128 days set against Greece in 2004.

