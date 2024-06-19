UEFA Euro 2024: Five Stars Who Shone Bright In Matchday 1 Of European Championships

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham's stock continues to rise and his latest showing with Serbia for England at the Euro 2024, shows why he could be one of the favourites for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or award. Bellingham's header against Serbia, was the only goal scored as the Three Lions won a crucial game and gave their manager, Gareth Southgate some breathing space. Bellingham could be one of the player to watch at the European Championships and his form remains the key if England are to win the Euros.