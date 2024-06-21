National

Arvind Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, Delhi HC Stays Bail Order For AAP Chief

Delhi High Court has stayed the bail order granted by Rouse Avenue Court. With this, Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal will remain in Tihar Jail until a new order is pronounced.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. The High Court's decision comes just hours before Kejriwal was set to be released from Tihar Jail.

As per reports, the new order regarding the Delhi CM's bail will be announced on Monday or Tuesday. Until then, the Delhi High Court stated that a thorough examination of ED's petition will be conducted.

"Until the matter is fully heard and evaluated, the trial court's decision granting bail cannot be implemented".

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the Enforcement Directorate and highlighted "serious procedural irregularities" leading up to the trial court's order.

"The trial court's order is completely flawed. The court said there was no direct proof. That's a wrong statement by the court," stated the ASG.

On Thursday evening, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to the AAP leader after reserving its judgement later in the day. As per the order passed, Kejriwal was allowed to leave Tihar Jail after submitting a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

However, on Friday, Delhi HC paused the bail order and has now decided to stay the bail grant.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 for his alleged involvement in the now scrapped liquor scam case. Since then, the AAP Supremo had been lodged in Tihar Jail.

In May, the Supreme Court granted the Delhi CM interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections till June 1. On June 2, the Delhi CM surrendered himself to the authorities and returned to jail.

