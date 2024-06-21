National

Delhi High Court Pauses Arvind Kejriwal's Bail, Seeks To Hear ED's Plea Challenging Trial Court's Decision| Details

Yesterday, vacation judge of Rouse Avenue Court, Nyay Bindu granted bail to the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on a bond of Rs 1,00,000. However, on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it would file a plea in the Delhi High Court against the relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo if he walks out of jail.