Delhi High Court Pauses Arvind Kejriwal's Bail, Seeks To Hear ED's Plea Challenging Trial Court's Decision| Details

Pausing the bail granted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the trial court on Thursday, the Delhi High Court today said the trial court order may be not given effect to till it hears ED's plea challenging bail granted to CM Kejriwal.
This decision came after after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved Delhi High Court on Friday against the order of the trial court granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing ED, sought a stay on trial court order granting bail to Kejriwal in money laundering case.
A day before, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted Kejriwal bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.
It was earlier reported that Kejriwal was otherwise set to walk out of Tihar jail today after his lawyers submit the bail bond of Rs 1 lakh before the court. Kejriwal has been lodged Tihar jail, where he has been lodged since June 2 after his interim bail ended.Kejriwal
Yesterday, vacation judge Nyay Bindu granted bail to the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on a bond of ₹1,00,000. However, on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it would file a plea in the Delhi High Court against the relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo if he walks out of jail.
Kejriwal gets bail: What did the court say?
Before granting the bail, the Rouse Avenue Court distincltly imposed certain conditions. The court mentioned that he would refrain from causing trouble in the ongoing investigation or influence the witnesses.
The judge also directed the AAP chief to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.
On May 10, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections, saying he will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.
The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.
The Enforcement Directorate will likely move the Delhi high court today against regular bail granted to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the city's Rouse Avenue court in the excise policy case.