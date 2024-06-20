'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail

"Satyamev Jayate", "Truth triumphs", "tiger is back" and "justice can be delayed but not denied" AAP leaders and Opposition leaders across the country are welcoming back and celebrating the verdict on Delhi Excise Policy which granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thrusday.
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam for which he was arrested on March 21 and incarcerated in Tihar Jail.
Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted the relief to the AAP leader on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The court also declined the ED's request to stay the order for 48 hours.
Reacting to the development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said "truth triumphs".
"Faith in the court... Kejriwal ji gets bail... truth triumphs," said Mann in a post in Hindi on X.
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a video explaining the case and the bail verdict, he wrote, "In PMLA, most of the people get relief only from the Supreme Court, usually the lower courts never give relief. During the debate, ASG of the Central Government said that when we do not have any evidence, we have to make government witnesses and for this we have to bribe them. Therefore it is clear that the Central Government does not have any evidence in this matter. "
AAP leader Sanjay Singh who was also jailed earlier in the same case told reporters, "Satyamev Jayate At such a time, Arvind Kejriwal's release from jail will strengthen democracy. This is good news for the country and the people of Delhi. ED's statements so far are based on lies. This is a baseless fake case created to implicate Kejriwal ji."
Punjab minister Aman Arora said, "Justice can be delayed but not denied... Despite all efforts of ED to keep Sh @ArvindKejriwal ji behind bars, Hon'ble Court grants bail. Congratulations to all. Satyamev Jayate."
AAP MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, said it is a huge victory for democracy.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. This is a victory of justice, a victory of truth. Heartfelt thanks to the honourable court for granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal ji."
"Truth triumphs! Huge win for the people's champion. Our National convener Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji, as he has been granted bail in the politically motivated fabricated money laundering case. This is a huge win for democracy and a clear message against political vendetta politics.
"This ruling not only reinforces the principles of justice but also sends a strong message about the resilience of our democratic institutions in India," said Kang.
"We have been saying that truth always prevails. I think this bail has not come as a surprise to any one of us. It was bound to be granted. We are just a little rattled by the fact that it has taken too long to be granted," said AAP Goa president Amit Palekar.
"In a PMLA case, one can only get bail, if the ED says that 'yes, you can give them bail, we don't need them in custody anymore' (Which is not the case here), or, Two, if the judge is convinced that there is absolutely no crime committed and that there is no allegation that can be proved against the supposed accused. Democracy has been reinstated in Delhi," said AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon.
The Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party said despite objections by the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal.
"Truth shall prevail. Despite all objections from BJP's ED, the honorable court has granted bail to @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Tiger is back," said the party in a post on X.
Another minister Harjot Singh Bains said the one who walks on the path of truth never loses as he was referring to Kejriwal.
"Truth always wins, One who walks on the path of truth never loses. Satyamev Jayate. Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad."
AAP workers in Chandigarh were seen celebrating the verdict.
Opposition Leaders React
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose in a post on X wrote, "Welcome back @ArvindKejriwal ji. Solidarity. Strength. Support."
"Arvind Kejriwal getting bail today restores our faith in our judicial system and the democracy. We have been saying this from the very beginning that the case against Kejriwal was designed with an ulterior motive," said NCP SP spokesperson Clyde Crasto.