'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a video explaining the case and the bail verdict, he wrote, "In PMLA, most of the people get relief only from the Supreme Court, usually the lower courts never give relief. During the debate, ASG of the Central Government said that when we do not have any evidence, we have to make government witnesses and for this we have to bribe them. Therefore it is clear that the Central Government does not have any evidence in this matter. "