Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday alleged that BRS leader K Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime worth nearly Rs 300 crore out of Rs 1,100 crore laundered in the Delhi excise policy scam.
The probe agency has made this allegation in its chargesheet filed before Delhi court, which extended Kavitha's judicial custody till July 3.
The court granted bail to three co-accused, who were chargesheeted without being arrested during probe by the agency, PTI reported.
ED chargesheet against Kavitha:
According to the ED chargesheet, the total money laundered was Rs 1,100 crore, out of which proceeds of crime worth Rs 292.8 crore is being dealt in the prosecution complaint.
As per the agency, through the alleged activities of Kavitha and others huge proceeds of crime were generated.
Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is alleged to have been involved in proceeds of crime worth Rs 292.80 crore, out of which Rs 100 crore was paid as kickbacks to the AAP leaders.
The ED accused Kavitha of ‘conspiring’ with the members of the purported South Group and the AAP leaders through another accused Vijay Nair who was acting on behalf of the top AAP leadership to pay Rs 100 crore kickbacks and receive undue benefits.
According to the ED, Kavitha allegedly participated in the generation, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime worth Rs 192.80 crore through conspiracy and an accused company named IndoSpirits.
The agency further alleged that Kavitha showed the company as a ‘genuine business entity’ and acquired the proceeds of crime worth Rs 192.80 crore.
“By way of participating in the conspiracy of formation of IndoSpirits to recoup advance bribes of Rs 100 crore paid, Kavitha is knowingly involved in the generation and transfer of PoC of Rs 100 crore and the generation, acquisition, and possession of PoC Rs 192.8 crore in the guise of profits generated by IndoSpirits during November 2021 to August 2022,” the ED alleged in its chargesheet.
The central agency, which arrested Kavitha from her Hyderabad residence on March 15, alleged that the BRS MLC received Rs 5.5 crore from IndoSpirits in the name of her aide Abhishek Boinpally.
ED has also stated Kavitha allegedly deleted evidence and contents of her mobile phone.
"She presented nine phones for examination, which were formatted and had no data. She was evasive and couldn't give any explanation for those formatted phones,” the ED alleged.