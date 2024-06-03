Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS Leader K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore To AAP Leaders, Says ED

“By way of participating in the conspiracy of formation of IndoSpirits to recoup advance bribes of Rs 100 crore paid, Kavitha is knowingly involved in the generation and transfer of PoC of Rs 100 crore and the generation, acquisition, and possession of PoC Rs 192.8 crore in the guise of profits generated by IndoSpirits during November 2021 to August 2022,” the ED alleged in its chargesheet.