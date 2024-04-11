After ED, BRS Leader K Kavitha Gets Arrested By CBI In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with Delhi excise policy 'scam'. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Kavitha, 46, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15 in the same case.
K Kavitha is currently under judicial custody in Tihar in the money laundering case linked to the alleged scam.
The CBI informed a Delhi court on Wednesday it has questioned BRS leader K Kavitha in Tihar central jail in the corruption case. The court had on April 5 allowed the CBI to quiz Kavitha in jail, an order which she has challenged.
The CBI informed the special judge for ED and CBI cases, Kaveri Baweja, that it interrogated Kavitha on April 6 following the court's order.
The CBI submitted in response to an application filed by advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for Kavitha, against the CBI's plea seeking to interrogate her in judicial custody.
The CBI told the court that since it has already quizzed Kavitha, it would not file a reply to her application.
Kavitha, an MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.
The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday dismissed the interim bail application K Kavitha, which she had sought bail citing her 16-year-old son's exams and the need for his "moral and emotional support."
The Delhi court denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, saying prima facie she not only destroyed evidence but was also instrumental in influencing witnesses and there is "every likelihood" of her continuing to do so in case the relief is granted.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has also been arrested in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case by the ED. He was arrested on March 21 and is currently in judicial custody till April 15.
Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP.
The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).