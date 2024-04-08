BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea For ‘Son's Exams’ Denied By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court dismissed the interim bail application of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha on Monday in connection with the excise policy case. Kavitha had sought bail citing her 16-year-old son's exams and the need for his "moral and emotional support."
"The woman accused in this case has a child whose exams are admittedly in these months, going onto April. It's not that the child is in arms or is toddler. He is 16 years old. The issue is different. It's the moral and emotional support of the mother," said Singhvi during the court hearing, as reported by The Economic Times.
Contrary to this plea, the probe agency opposing the submission alleged that Kavitha had tampered with evidence and influenced witnesses in the ongoing case.
Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has been implicated as a significant member of the "South Group," which is accused of providing kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in exchange for a substantial share of liquor licences in the national capital.
She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.