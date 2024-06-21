Pune Porsche Crash: Father Of Accused Teen Granted Bail By Sessions Court

A court in Pune has granted bail to the father of the accused teen in the Porsche Crash case. A bail was granted on Friday after the Pune Sessions COurt heard arguments related to the case for 10 days.
The father of the 17-year-old minor was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for "exposing a child to danger" by handing over the car to him despite the teenager not having a drivers license.
On May 19, a 17-year-old minor was involved in a car crash which killed two young IT professionals in Pune. The teen was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol. The accident occurred after the teen was driving with his friends to celebrate the his HSC Result 2024.
A few days after the accident, Pune police arrested the father, realtor Vishal Agarwal and grandfather Surendra Agarwal in connection with the case.
A few months into the investigation, it was also discovered that the parents of the accused teenager had bribed officials at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune to swap the blood sample of the 17-year-old to show he was not under the influence of alcohol.
Shortly after this revelation, Pune Police arrested the mother of the accused teenager as well.
The father's bail also comes at a time when the Bombay High Court has stated that the families of the victims and the accused teen driver have been left traumatized by the accident.
"Two people have lost their lives. There was trauma but the child (juvenile) was also in trauma, give him some time," observed the Bombay HC.