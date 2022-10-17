BJP Sacred Of AAP’s Gujarat Fame: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday dubbed as "fake" the case lodged against him by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam, and claimed that his questioning was taking place as the BJP was "scared" of the AAP's "popularity" in poll-bound Gujarat.

Sisodia made the remarks ahead of his questioning by the central agency here in the case.

The deputy CM asked AAP volunteers to feel proud if he goes to jail, saying he was a follower of Shahid Bhagat Singh.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal campaigning in Gujarat said that Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from electioneering in the western state. "The results of Gujarat (polls) will be out on December 8. They will keep Manish Sisodia in jail till then so that he can not go to Gujarat for campaigning," Kejriwal said.

The BJP slammed AAP, saying it was "insulting" freedom fighters by comparing them with Kejriwal government ministers facing corruption charges.

Sisodia headed for party office at DDU Marg after taking blessings of his mother at his Mathura Road residence. He was also applied tilak by his wife before leaving for the CBI headquarters in a procession accompanied by several leaders and volunteers in cars and on bikes.

"We are followers of Bhagat Singh, we do not fear going to jail. Do not regret If I go to jail, feel proud for it," Sisodia said addressing a gathering at AAP office.

Making two stopovers on the way, Sisodia addressed AAP workers at the party headquarters where he asserted that he was not scared of being arrested and also visited Raj Ghat to seek blessings of the Father of the Nation.

"I paid tribute to Bapu against whom also fake cases were registered. The BJP wants to send me to jail in a fake case. I am proud that I will be of some use to the country," Sisodia said.

He also claimed that his questioning and possible arrest were taking place as the BJP was scared of the AAP's "popularity" in Gujarat.

Sisodia is being questioned by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.

Earlier in a series of tweets, Sisodia said, "A completely fake case has been prepared against me. Nothing was found in the raid at my residence, search of my bank lockers and inquiries made at my village. It is totally a fake case."

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is one of the main accused in the FIR registered in the matter by the CBI.

Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake".

"Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that's why he is being arrested, but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujarat, saying campaigning in the state will not stop even after he goes to jail.

Every person in Gujarat has awakened now and everyone there is campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs and electricity, Sisodia said, adding the upcoming polls in Gujarat will be a "movement".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the AAP was formed with a pledge to fight corruption but it turned out to be the "biggest corrupt party".

"AAP is the biggest gimmick party. It was formed to fight corruption and its leaders turned out to be be the most corrupt," Patra charged.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "Today they are taking out a procession, tomorrow people will teach them a lesson."

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says they are like Bhagat Singh. This is not only an insult to Shahid-e-Azam Bhagat Singh but also to all those freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the Independence of the country," Tiwari said.

Several AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, who were protesting outside CBI office were detained by the police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

