Middle East Tensions: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran, Israeli Strike Targets Nasrallah's Successor | Top Points

According to Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, Joint Chiefs Chairman General CQ Brown Jr spoke with the Israeli military's chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, on Wednesday and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has held 'almost daily' conversations with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant since the attacks.

US President Joe Biden Photo: AP
As the escalation in the Middle East is far from seeing an end, President Joe Biden said the US is discussing with Israel the possibility of Israeli strikes on Iran’s oil infrastructure. However, he also mentioned on Thursday evening that he thought all-out war could be avoided.

Responding to a reporter's question on whether he supported Israel striking Iran's oil facilities, Biden said "we're discussing that. I think that would be a little... anyway."

According to the Associated Press, US military leaders are in constant touch with Israel regarding the modus operandi of their retaliation to Iran's ballistic missile attack, a defence official said on Thursday.

"We are discussing with them what a response to Iran should look like," Singh says. "I certainly think any response, we will be part of those discussions."

Since Biden's words on attacking Iranian oil facilities, oil prices have reportedly jumped five percent. With just a month left for the US presidential election, the oil price hike appears to be a serious concern for the United States as the cost of living is one the major issues in the country.

Fighting escalates in Lebanon, 9 dead

At least nine people died including seven Hezbollah-affiliated civilian first responders as an Israeli airstrike hit apartment in central Beirut late on Wednesday.

As per reports, the attack landed without any prior warning. The apartment it targeted was not far from the United Nations headquarters, the prime minister's office and parliament.

On Thursday, hinting at a wider ground offensive, the Israeli military warned people to evacuate communities in southern Lebanon that are outside a UN-declared buffer zone. Israel also told people to leave Nabatieh, a provincial capital, and other communities north of the Litani river, which formed the northern edge of the border zone established by the UN Security Council.

Hezbollah chief targeted once again

Within days since the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israel in a fresh airstrike on Beirut once again targeted his successor Hashem Safieddine, reports suggested. However, there has been no official statement from either the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) or the Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On Thursday midnight, Israel launched an airstrike on Beirut presumably while Safieddine was attending a meeting of senior Hezbollah officials in an underground bunker, according to The New York Times.

Furthermore, the Israeli military also said on Thursday that it had killed a senior Hezbollah militant, Mohammed Anisi, who was involved in the group's development of precision guided missiles.

In recent weeks, besides the killing of Nasrallah, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 1,276 people , according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Nearly 2,000 people have been killed and more than 9,000 wounded in Lebanon since the fighting began nearly a year ago.

Palestinian Health Ministry says 18 killed by Israeli strike in West Bank

Addong to the Middle East's multi-faceted conflict, the Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 18 people were killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike on the Tulkarem refugee camp in the West Bank.

The Israeli army said the strike killed Hamas' leader in Tulkarem. Hamas condemned the strike but did not confirm if any of its members were killed.

According to IDF, the strike was carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet internal security service, but it gave no details on the target. Tulkarem is a militant stronghold in the northern West Bank. It remained unclear how many people were wounded in the blast.

