In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East

Iran's fresh salvo targeting Israel with a barrage of over 200 missiles sent Israelis diving into shelters while prompting celebrations across Iran on Tuesday. Many of Iran's TV stations showed footage of missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations. While confirming the attack on Israel, Iran referenced the recent deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike.