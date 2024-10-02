In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus.
Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel streak across the night sky as seen from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip.
Israeli air defense system fires to intercept rockets fired from Iran over Hadera, Israel.
Projectiles fly through the sky in central Israel as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran towards Israel.
Fireworks explode next a portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and a minaret of a mosque in an anti-Israeli gathering celebrating Iran's missile strike against Israel, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran.
Israelis wait to re-board their bus after projectiles were launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.
Israelis take cover as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.
A cleric clenches his fist as he celebrates Iran's missile strike against Israel in an anti-Israeli gathering at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran.
Demonstrators celebrate Iran's missile strike against Israel during a gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran.
People take cover on the side of the road as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran on a freeway in Shoresh, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel.
People take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran on a freeway in Shoresh, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel.