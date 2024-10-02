International

In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East

Iran's fresh salvo targeting Israel with a barrage of over 200 missiles sent Israelis diving into shelters while prompting celebrations across Iran on Tuesday. Many of Iran's TV stations showed footage of missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations. While confirming the attack on Israel, Iran referenced the recent deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, both killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Iran Attacks Israel Photo: AP/Majdi Mohammed

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus.

1/10
Mideast Tensions
Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel streak across the night sky as seen from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip.

2/10
Iran Israel Missile Attack
Iran Israel Missile Attack Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept rockets fired from Iran over Hadera, Israel.

3/10
Iran Missile Attack On Israel
Iran Missile Attack On Israel Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Projectiles fly through the sky in central Israel as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran towards Israel.

4/10
Iran Israel War
Iran Israel War Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Fireworks explode next a portrait of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and a minaret of a mosque in an anti-Israeli gathering celebrating Iran's missile strike against Israel, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran.

5/10
Iran Israel Attack
Iran Israel Attack Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

Israelis wait to re-board their bus after projectiles were launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

6/10
Iran Israel Conflict
Iran Israel Conflict Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

Israelis take cover as projectiles launched from Iran are being intercepted in the skies over in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

7/10
Israel Iran Conflict
Israel Iran Conflict Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

A cleric clenches his fist as he celebrates Iran's missile strike against Israel in an anti-Israeli gathering at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran.

8/10
Iran Israel Missile Attack
Iran Israel Missile Attack Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Demonstrators celebrate Iran's missile strike against Israel during a gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran.

9/10
Israel Iran Missile Attack
Israel Iran Missile Attack Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

People take cover on the side of the road as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran on a freeway in Shoresh, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel.

10/10
Iran Missile Attack On Israel
Iran Missile Attack On Israel Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

People take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds a warning of incoming missiles fired from Iran on a freeway in Shoresh, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in Israel.

