First-Time Voters In Bihar Focus On Jobs, Education Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Youth urge government to address unemployment, irregular recruitment, and strengthen education system.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Bihar elections 2025, first-time voters Bihar, Bihar youth unemployment
Students said they are looking for a government that can strengthen the state’s education system while also creating employment opportunities for the youth. | Photo: PTI; Representational image
  • Around 14 lakh first-time voters expected in Bihar polls on Nov 6 and 11.

  • Youth express concern over unemployment and irregular government job postings.

  • Students seek government action to strengthen education and create jobs.

As Bihar heads to assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and 11, college students, many of whom are casting their vote for the first time, have highlighted unemployment and education as key concerns. According to PTI, several students expressed frustration over limited job opportunities, noting that many of their seniors have been compelled to leave the state in search of work.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during the launch of the Ati Pichhra Nyay Sankalp at Hotel Chanakya on September 24, 2025 in Patna, India. The document, a 10-point manifesto, was released by the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Grand Alliance Launches Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp In Patna - | imago |
Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

BY Md Asghar Khan

The young voters also raised issues around government recruitment, citing irregular job postings, delays in exam schedules, and frequent paper leaks.

Around 14 lakh youth are expected to vote for the first time in this election, PTI reported, as per data from the Election Commission. The age group of 18-29, comprising approximately 1.63 crore people, accounts for an estimated 22-25 per cent of Bihar's electorate, making them a significant segment in the upcoming polls.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh - PTI
Giriraj Singh Calls Certain Voters 'Namak Haraam' Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

Students said they are looking for a government that can strengthen the state’s education system while also creating employment opportunities for the youth.

(With inputs from PTI)

