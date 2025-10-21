First-Time Voters In Bihar Focus On Jobs, Education Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Around 14 lakh first-time voters expected in Bihar polls on Nov 6 and 11.
Youth express concern over unemployment and irregular government job postings.
Students seek government action to strengthen education and create jobs.
As Bihar heads to assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and 11, college students, many of whom are casting their vote for the first time, have highlighted unemployment and education as key concerns. According to PTI, several students expressed frustration over limited job opportunities, noting that many of their seniors have been compelled to leave the state in search of work.
The young voters also raised issues around government recruitment, citing irregular job postings, delays in exam schedules, and frequent paper leaks.
Around 14 lakh youth are expected to vote for the first time in this election, PTI reported, as per data from the Election Commission. The age group of 18-29, comprising approximately 1.63 crore people, accounts for an estimated 22-25 per cent of Bihar's electorate, making them a significant segment in the upcoming polls.
Students said they are looking for a government that can strengthen the state’s education system while also creating employment opportunities for the youth.
(With inputs from PTI)