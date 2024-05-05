‘Arrest Of HD Revanna Won't Affect BJP's Image’: Party Leader R Ashoka

BJP leader R Ashoka has reportedly said that even if JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna wins the Lok Sabha elections, the action will be taken against him. Ashoka’s reaction comes at a time when Hasan MP Revanna is facing allegations of sexual abuse.
Prajwal Revanna is currently said to be in Germany as he is seeking another term from the Hasan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.
BJP leader Ashoka, who is also the Leader Of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka also targeted Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah for allowing Prajwal to "escape" to Germany.
"We have been telling for a long time to take action against HD Revanna and Prajwal. The government has acted late. Why did Siddaramaiah support Prajwal in Hassan for all these five years?" Ashoka was quoted by India Today as having said.
In Karnataka, JD(S) is BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Ashoka also said the arrest of HD Revanna won't affect the image of the BJP because the former Karnataka Minister contested on a JD(S) symbol.
Ashoka said if the BJP wins the majority of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, it will take stringent action against Prajwal Revanna.
Earlier, the police arrested HD Revanna, former state minister and Prajwal Revanna's father, who is also named in the alleged case.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) put together by the Karnataka Police arrested HD Revanna based on a kidnapping complaint filed by the son of a woman, who used to work in their house.
Earlier, the obscene videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in recent days, following which the SIT was formed to probe the case.
Multiple cases have been lodged against both Prajwal and HD Revanna, including a rape case against the former.
The JD(S) MP, however, has alleged the videos were morphed. A global lookout notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna at all immigration centres around the world.