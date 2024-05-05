Elections

‘Arrest Of HD Revanna Won't Affect BJP's Image’: Party Leader R Ashoka

BJP Leader R Ashoka said if the BJP wins the majority of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, it will take stringent action against Prajwal Revanna.

Advertisement

PTI
Expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

BJP leader R Ashoka has reportedly said that even if JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna wins the Lok Sabha elections, the action will be taken against him. Ashoka’s reaction comes at a time when Hasan MP Revanna is facing allegations of sexual abuse.

ALSO READ | SIT Officers File Rape Case Against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna: Reports

Prajwal Revanna is currently said to be in Germany as he is seeking another term from the Hasan Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

BJP leader Ashoka, who is also the Leader Of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka also targeted Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah for allowing Prajwal to "escape" to Germany.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: Second Lookout Notice Issued For Suspended MP

"We have been telling for a long time to take action against HD Revanna and Prajwal. The government has acted late. Why did Siddaramaiah support Prajwal in Hassan for all these five years?" Ashoka was quoted by India Today as having said.

In Karnataka, JD(S) is BJP's ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

ALSO READ | 'Sex Tapes' Case: Global Lookout Notice Issued Against JDS MP Prajwal Revanna

Ashoka also said the arrest of HD Revanna won't affect the image of the BJP because the former Karnataka Minister contested on a JD(S) symbol.

Advertisement

Ashoka said if the BJP wins the majority of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, it will take stringent action against Prajwal Revanna.

Earlier, the police arrested HD Revanna, former state minister and Prajwal Revanna's father, who is also named in the alleged case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) put together by the Karnataka Police arrested HD Revanna based on a kidnapping complaint filed by the son of a woman, who used to work in their house.

Earlier, the obscene videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in recent days, following which the SIT was formed to probe the case.

Multiple cases have been lodged against both Prajwal and HD Revanna, including a rape case against the former.

The JD(S) MP, however, has alleged the videos were morphed. A global lookout notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna at all immigration centres around the world.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates