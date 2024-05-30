Elections

Akhilesh Mocks PM Modi Over Visit To Kanyakumari For Meditation

PTI
Akhilesh mocks PM Modi over visit to Kanyakumari | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to Kanyakumari for meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharajganj where SP ally Congress' candidate Virendra Chaudhary is in the fray, he also claimed that it would be difficult for the BJP to win even 140 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking a jibe over the BJP's '400 paar' slogan, Yadav said, "They have forgotten their slogan of crossing 400. People are so angry that they will make it difficult for the BJP to win even 140 seats."

Yadav also held a poll meeting in Ghosi Lok Sabha seat of Mau district in support of party candidate Rajeev Rai.

He mocked Modi's references in his speeches to eating meat and fish, mujra, and Mahatma Gandhi. "And, now it is heard that he has come to know about the results in advance and has reached some place to do meditation," Yadav said.

"This time people of Mau will not spare him. When results will come, he (Modi) will say that there was some shortcomings in his tapasya," the SP chief said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday evening began a near two-day meditation exercise at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign. The PM had undertaken a similar exercise in a Kedarnath cave after the 2019 poll campaign.

Accusing the BJP of neglecting farmers, Yadav said the loans of farmers will be waived after the INDIA bloc government is formed.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the BJP government of deliberately leaking recruitment exam papers so that the youngsters remain unemployed. "We will provide jobs and scrap the Agniveer scheme after the INDIA bloc government is formed," said Yadav.

"They (BJP) are putting up big tents for their events but people are not coming. They are making the government officials sit in the rallies in plain clothes to fill the tents," he claimed.

Polling in Maharajganj and Ghosi is scheduled for June 1.

