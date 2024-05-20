Elections

After Amit Shah's 'Buy Before June 4', PM Modi Makes Big Market Prediction As He Eyes Third Term

As Narendra Modi eyes a third term as Prime Minister, the incumbent prime minister has made a big prediction for Indian financial markets ahead of June 4 - when the Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Lok Sabha Elections. PM Modi's remarks follow Amit Shah's statement to "buy more shares before June 4".

PM Modi in Karnataka
PM Modi in Karnataka | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal to invest and buy more shares in the market, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a big prediction for the markets ahead of June 4.

Speaking to NDTV, the prime minister took notice of the economic reforms implemented by his government in the past 10 years and stated the amount of young people investing in India will only boost the markets.

"We have done the maximum economic reforms, and encouraged pro-entrepreneurship policies," PM Modi said. He agreed many young people are becoming investors, which will benefit the markets," stated PM Modi.

With phase five of the Lok Sabha Elections underway on Monday, PM Modi is eyeing a third term as prime minister. Ahead of counting day on June 4, the prime minister has predicted that the markets will witness a record high.

Citing the shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and other public sector undertaking, the PM stated that the share has been on a "stellar run" and reaching massive profits.

PM Modi further added that on and after June 4, financial markets will set new records and never-before-seen highs after all seven phases of the general elections are formally wrapped up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. - File Image from X/@narendramodi
'Deeply Saddened, Shocked': PM Modi Extends Condolences Over Iran President Raisi's Death

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Ahead of PM Modi's statement, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the stock market crash and urged Indians to "buy more shares before June 4".

Speaking to NDTV, the home minister and BJP leader stated that the market will shoot up as a result of BJP securing a third term in the Lok Sabha.

"Stock market crashes should not be linked with elections, but even if such a rumour has been spread, I suggest that you buy (shares) before June 4. It will shoot up," stated Shah.

