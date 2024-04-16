AAP Names Jailed Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain Among 40 Star Campaigners For LS Polls In Gujarat

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who are currently in prison, have been named by the party as key campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also among the list of 40 star campaigners, whose names have been submitted by the party to the Election Commission.
Further notable figures included in the list are Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Sandeep Pathak, who serve as AAP members of the Rajya Sabha.
Advertisement
However, Rajya Sabha MPs Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are absent from the list.
The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.
The AAP is contesting for these two Lok Sabha seats only in Gujarat as part of the INDIA bloc, while its ally Congress is contesting the remaining 24 out of the 26 seats.
The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7 and the last date for filing nomination papers is April 19.
Advertisement
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chief Minister Kejriwal on March 21 in relation to a money laundering case linked to a Delhi excise policy. He is currently in judicial custody and held at Tihar jail.