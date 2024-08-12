After 329 events of 32 sports (48 disciplines), there was only one event where the podium sweep by a country was seen in the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. In cycling men's BMX race event, all the medal winners were French athletes. Joris Daudet clinched gold, Sylvain Andre grabbed silver and Romain Mahieu settled with the bronze medal after the race on 2nd August. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Being good in a sport is different but winning all the gold medals in all the events of a particular sport is sheer domination. People's Republic of China did that in two sports - Table Tennis and Diving. China swept all the gold medals in different events of Diving and Table Tennis.
In Diving's eight events (four men's and four women's), China swept gold medals. In the men's categories, Xie Siyi clinched the gold medal in the 3m springboard. Wang Zongyuan of China came second and settled with silver. Cao Yuan got gold in the 10m platform event. China's Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi bagged gold in the synchronized 3m springboard whereas Yang Hao and Lian Junjie got the synchronized 10m platform event.
In women's categories, Chen Yiwen won gold in the 3m springboard. His compatriot, Chang Yani settled with the bronze medal in the same event. Quan Hongchan won the gold medal in the 10m platform event and Chen Yuxi of China came second. In the synchronized 3m springboard, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani bagged a gold medal. In the 10m platform event, Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan of China won the gold medal.
China participated in five table tennis events at the Paris Olympics 2024 and won gold medals. Fan Zhendong won gold in the men's singles event. In the men's team event, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin clinched gold for China. Chen Meng won the title in the women's singles and secured a gold medal whereas her compatriot Sun Yingsha bagged a silver medal. In the women's team event, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu clinched gold for China. In the mixed doubles event, China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha won the gold medal to complete the clean sweep.
Similarly, the Republic of Korea dominated in archery at the Paris Olympics 2024. They secured gold medals in all five events of the archery. Kim Woo-jin won the men's individual gold and Lim Si-hyeon clinched the women's individual gold. The men's team consisting of Kim Je-deok, Kim Woo-jin and Lee Woo-seok won the gold medal whereas the women's archery team won the gold medal with Jeon Hun-young, Lim Si-hyeon and Nam Su-hyeon.
In the mixed team, Kim Woo-jin and Lim Si-hyeon participated and won gold for South Korea. In addition to the gold medal sweep, they also won one silver and one bronze medal in the archery.
United States in Basketball also dominated but they missed the podium finish in the men's 3x3 event. They won gold medals in men's and women's events and settled with bronze in the women's 3x3 event.
The 33rd Olympiad finished with a dazzling show at the Stade de France on Sunday in Paris. Athletes from all over the world competed and the next host USA finished at the top of the medal tally with 40 gold medals.