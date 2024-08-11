Paris Olympics: China Earn 300th Gold Medal In Games' History With Women's Team Table Tennis Triumph

China won the women's team event in table tennis at the Paris Games on Saturday for the country's 300th gold medal in Olympic history. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
China beat Japan 3-0 in the final for its fifth consecutive gold in the women's team event, a feat that the men had also achieved on Friday.
“Each of us went all out today and played every position well,” No. 1-ranked Sun Yingsha said.
South Korea took the bronze with a 3-0 win over Germany, its first medal in the team event since the Beijing Games in 2008.
China is the dominant force in table tennis, sweeping the five Olympic gold medals in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men's and women's singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event.