Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Archery Medallists - In Pics

Republic of Korea's Kim Woojin won his third gold medal at the Paris 2024 archery. He defeated USA's Brady Ellison in a dramatic shoot-off. Lee Wooseok of Republic of Korea won bronze. The archery event started on July 25 and concluded on August 4 Following are all the medallists from archery event for the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024.