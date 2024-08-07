Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Archery Medallists - In Pics

Gold medalist, South Korea's Kim Woo-jin, center, silver medalist, Brady Ellison of the United States, left, and bronze medalist, South Korea's Lee Woo-seok celebrate during the award ceremony for the men's individual archery, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Brady Ellison of the United States holds up his silver medal during the award ceremony for the men's individual archery, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
South Korea's Lee Woo-seok holds up his bronze medal in the award ceremony for the men's individual archery, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon stands for the national anthem on the podium after receiving the women's archery individual gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
South Korea's Nam Su-hyeon stands on the podium to receive the women's archery individual silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France's Lisa Barbelin stands on the podium while receiving the women's archery individual bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medalists South Korea's Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin, pose with silver winners Germany's Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh and winners of the bronze medal, Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison of the United States after the Archery mixed team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
South Korea's Lim Sihyeon holds the gold medal after winning, along with Kim Woojin, right, the Archery mixed team final match against Germany's Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver winners Germany's Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh pose with their medals after the Archery mixed team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medal winners, Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison of the United States pose on the podium after the Archery mixed team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medal winners, South Korea's Jeon Hun-young, left, Lim Si-hyeon, center, Nam Su-hyeon, right, all center, Silver medal winners, left, China's An Qixuan, left, LI Jiaman, center, and Yang Xiaolei, right, Bronze medal winners, Mexico's Angela Ruiz, left, Alejandra Valencia, center, and Ana Vazquez, right, celebrate during the women's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medal winners, South Korea's Jeon Hun-young, left, Lim Si-hyeon, center, Nam Su-hyeon, right, celebrate during women's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Bronze medal winners, Mexico's Angela Ruiz, left, Alejandra Valencia, center, and Ana Vazquez, right, celebrate during the women's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Teams France, South Korea, and Turkey celebrate during the men's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Gold medal winners, South Korea's Je Deok Kim, left, Woojin Kim, center, Wooseok Lee, right, celebrate during the men's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Silver medal winners, France's Baptiste Addis, left, Thomas Chirault, center and Jean-Charles Valladont, right, celebrate during the men's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.