Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Archery Medallists - In Pics

Republic of Korea's Kim Woojin won his third gold medal at the Paris 2024 archery. He defeated USA's Brady Ellison in a dramatic shoot-off. Lee Wooseok of Republic of Korea won bronze. The archery event started on July 25 and concluded on August 4 Following are all the medallists from archery event for the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Archery men's individual medal ceremony: Gold medalist, South Korea's Kim Woo-jin, center with Brady Ellison and Lee Woo-seok | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Gold medalist, South Korea's Kim Woo-jin, center, silver medalist, Brady Ellison of the United States, left, and bronze medalist, South Korea's Lee Woo-seok celebrate during the award ceremony for the men's individual archery, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/16
Archery mens individual medal ceremony: Silver medal winner Brady Ellison, of the United States
Archery men's individual medal ceremony: Silver medal winner Brady Ellison, of the United States | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Brady Ellison of the United States holds up his silver medal during the award ceremony for the men's individual archery, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

3/16
Archery mens individual medal ceremony: Bronze medal winner South Koreas Lee Woo-seok
Archery men's individual medal ceremony: Bronze medal winner South Korea's Lee Woo-seok | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

South Korea's Lee Woo-seok holds up his bronze medal in the award ceremony for the men's individual archery, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/16
Archery womens individual medal ceremony: Gold medal winner South Koreas Lim Si-hyeon
Archery women's individual medal ceremony: Gold medal winner South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon stands for the national anthem on the podium after receiving the women's archery individual gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/16
Archery womens individual medal ceremony: Silver medal winner South Koreas Nam Su-hyeon
Archery women's individual medal ceremony: Silver medal winner South Korea's Nam Su-hyeon | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

South Korea's Nam Su-hyeon stands on the podium to receive the women's archery individual silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/16
Archery womens individual medal ceremony: Bronze medal winner Frances Lisa Barbelin
Archery women's individual medal ceremony: Bronze medal winner France's Lisa Barbelin | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

France's Lisa Barbelin stands on the podium while receiving the women's archery individual bronze medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/16
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Gold Medallists South Korea, silver winners Germany and bronze winner of United States
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Gold Medallists South Korea, silver winners Germany and bronze winner of United States | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Gold medalists South Korea's Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin, pose with silver winners Germany's Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh and winners of the bronze medal, Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison of the United States after the Archery mixed team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

8/16
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Gold Medallists Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin of South Korea
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Gold Medallists Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin of South Korea | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

South Korea's Lim Sihyeon holds the gold medal after winning, along with Kim Woojin, right, the Archery mixed team final match against Germany's Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

9/16
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Silver medallists Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh of Germany
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Silver medallists Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh of Germany | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Silver winners Germany's Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh pose with their medals after the Archery mixed team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

10/16
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Bronze medallists Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison of United States
Archery mixed team medal ceremony: Bronze medallists Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison of United States | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Bronze medal winners, Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison of the United States pose on the podium after the Archery mixed team finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

11/16
Archery womens team medal ceremony: Silver medal winners, left, China, Gold medal winners, South Korea and Bronze medal winners, Mexico
Archery women's team medal ceremony: Silver medal winners, left, China, Gold medal winners, South Korea and Bronze medal winners, Mexico | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Gold medal winners, South Korea's Jeon Hun-young, left, Lim Si-hyeon, center, Nam Su-hyeon, right, all center, Silver medal winners, left, China's An Qixuan, left, LI Jiaman, center, and Yang Xiaolei, right, Bronze medal winners, Mexico's Angela Ruiz, left, Alejandra Valencia, center, and Ana Vazquez, right, celebrate during the women's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

12/16
Archery womens team medal ceremony: Gold medal winners, South Koreas Jeon Hun-young, left, Lim Si-hyeon, center, Nam Su-hyeon
Archery women's team medal ceremony: Gold medal winners, South Korea's Jeon Hun-young, left, Lim Si-hyeon, center, Nam Su-hyeon | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Gold medal winners, South Korea's Jeon Hun-young, left, Lim Si-hyeon, center, Nam Su-hyeon, right, celebrate during women's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

13/16
Archery womens team medal ceremony: Bronze medal winners, Angela Ruiz, left, Alejandra Valencia, center, and Ana Vazquez
Archery women's team medal ceremony: Bronze medal winners, Angela Ruiz, left, Alejandra Valencia, center, and Ana Vazquez | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Bronze medal winners, Mexico's Angela Ruiz, left, Alejandra Valencia, center, and Ana Vazquez, right, celebrate during the women's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

14/16
Archery mens team medal ceremony: Teams France (Silver), South Korea (Gold), and Turkey (Bronze)
Archery men's team medal ceremony: Teams France (Silver), South Korea (Gold), and Turkey (Bronze) | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Teams France, South Korea, and Turkey celebrate during the men's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

15/16
Archery mens team medal ceremony: Gold medal winners, South Koreas Je Deok Kim, left, Woojin Kim, center, Wooseok Lee
Archery men's team medal ceremony: Gold medal winners, South Korea's Je Deok Kim, left, Woojin Kim, center, Wooseok Lee | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Gold medal winners, South Korea's Je Deok Kim, left, Woojin Kim, center, Wooseok Lee, right, celebrate during the men's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

16/16
Archery mens team medal ceremony: Silver medal winners, Frances Baptiste Addis, left, Thomas Chirault, center and Jean-Charles Valladont
Archery men's team medal ceremony: Silver medal winners, France's Baptiste Addis, left, Thomas Chirault, center and Jean-Charles Valladont | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Silver medal winners, France's Baptiste Addis, left, Thomas Chirault, center and Jean-Charles Valladont, right, celebrate during the men's team medal ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  2. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  3. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  5. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  2. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  3. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
  5. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself
  2. Bangladesh Violence: Air India Brings Back 205 People From Dhaka To Delhi Via Special Flight
  3. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  4. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Against Punjab And Haryana HC Judge For Slamming Apex Court's Stay Order
  5. 'Will PM Modi Call And Apologise?': Congress Recalls Delhi Protests Ahead Of Vinesh Phogat's Gold Medal Match
Entertainment News
  1. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  2. Rishab Shetty Meets His 'Idol' Chiyaan Vikram After 24 Years Of Wait- See Pics
  3. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  4. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  5. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
US News
  1. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  2. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  3. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  4. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  5. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
World News
  1. How Undercover Officers Arrested Pak Man, Having Iran Links, With 'Scheme' To Kill Govt Officials On US Soil
  2. Suni Williams In Space: 2 Months On, Boeing Starliner Still Stuck At ISS; NASA Delays Next Astronaut Launch
  3. Venezuela: EU Rejects Election Results, Maduro Govt Opens Criminal Investigation Into Opposition Leaders
  4. Will Iran Avenge The Killing Of Its Hamas Guest?
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  2. Vinesh Phogat Stuns Japanese Legend Yui Susaki En Route Paris 2024 Gold Medal Bout - In Pics
  3. Middle East: Yahya Sinwar Named New Hamas Leader; US Urges Restraint From Iran, Israel
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved, Mohammad Yunus To Head Interim Govt | Top Points
  5. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  6. 'Border 2': Ayushmann Khurrana Reportedly Let Go Of Sunny Deol Starrer; Here's Why
  7. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Tells Police She Tied Herself