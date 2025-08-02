NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Highlights, Durand Cup: NorthEast United before a match. | Photo: X / NorthEast United

NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Defending champions NorthEast United FC opened their Durand Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant 3–1 win over Malaysian Armed Forces FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Alaaeddine Ajaraie. The Moroccan forward struck in the 23rd, 29th and 70th minutes to put NEUFC firmly in control, with the hosts showcasing complete dominance through most of the match. Mohammad Amir Faisal pulled one back late in the 88th minute for the visitors, but it proved too little too late. With this result, NEUFC sit second in Group E with three points from one game, and their title defence is off to a fiery start.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Aug 2025, 05:22:01 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hello! Hello! We're back with another live blog, and it's football time, NorthEast United FC vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC kicks off at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.

2 Aug 2025, 06:20:35 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Streaming Info The Durand Cup 2025, Group E match between NorthEast United and Malaysian Armed Forces FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

2 Aug 2025, 07:01:51 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Starting XIs Our first Starting XI of 2025-26 season! 🗞️

Andy & Lalbiakdika make their debuts for the Highlanders as we open our Durand Cup campaign!



Go well, lads! 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne #8States1United #DurandCup pic.twitter.com/iKer7CxOjH — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 2, 2025

2 Aug 2025, 07:06:51 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off Here we go! NorthEast United FC lock horns with Malaysian Armed Forces FC, the whistle’s gone, and the chase for control is on.

2 Aug 2025, 07:23:00 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 17' Third corner already for NorthEast United FC, they’re piling on the pressure! Andy swings it in beautifully, Ajarie rises for it, but can’t quite connect. The defending champions are asking all the right questions, but the scoreboard’s still playing hard to get.

2 Aug 2025, 07:29:27 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 23' GOALLL | NEUFC 1-0 MAFFC Alaaeddine Ajaraie delivers right on cue. In the 23rd minute, he fires it in and NEUFC draw first blood. A brilliant finish, cool, clean, and right into the net. The pressure finally pays off for the defending champs, and they’re 1–0 up with the momentum now fully swinging their way.

2 Aug 2025, 07:33:13 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 29' GOALLL | NEUFC 2-0 MAFFC He’s done it again. Alaaeddine Ajaraie is on absolute fire, another lethal finish in the 29th minute and NEUFC double their lead in no time. Cool as ever, he takes his shot and buries it. Two goals in six minutes, and the defending champs are turning up the heat. The Malaysian Armed Forces defence? In panic mode now.

2 Aug 2025, 07:39:47 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 38' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFC Malaysian Armed Forces FC try to hit back through Mohamad Faiz, but Tondonba Singh's having none of it, sharp read, perfect interception, and NEUFC keep things tidy at the back.

2 Aug 2025, 07:51:33 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time | NEUFC 2-0 MAFFC And that’s the whistle for half-time! It’s been all NEUFC so far, with the defending champions completely dictating the pace. Malaysian Armed Forces FC showed a flicker of intent late in the half, but this was Alaaeddine Ajaraie’s show through and through. Two goals, tireless runs, even tracking back, the man’s doing it all. NEUFC head into the break 2–0 up, firmly in control.

2 Aug 2025, 08:05:38 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Underway Second half underway and there’s a buzz around the stadium, the stands are filling up nicely now, especially down toward the far end. NEUFC come out with confidence, holding that 2–0 cushion, while Malaysian Armed Forces FC look like they’ve got some regrouping to do. Let’s see if the crowd energy can spark something special.

2 Aug 2025, 08:20:37 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 60' NEUFC 2-0 MAFFC The second half’s starting to tilt Malaysia’s way, they’re pushing harder, finding a bit more rhythm, but but but NEUFC’s defence stands tall. Solid, disciplined, unbothered. And just as the Malaysians begin to grow, it’s that man again, Alaaeddine Ajaraie throwing himself into the action, keeping the tempo alive.

2 Aug 2025, 08:34:26 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 70' GOALLL NEUFC 3-0 MAFFC He’s unstoppable today Alaaeddine Ajaraie completes his hat-trick in the 70th minute and the crowd erupts. On target, no fuss, all class, the ball rockets in and NEUFC are 3–0 up. What a performance from the Moroccan maestro, it’s his night in Shillong.

2 Aug 2025, 08:45:26 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 84' NEUFC 3-0 MAFFC Ajaraie’s hungry for a fourth. He lines one up and lets it fly, but this time, it’s just wide. The crowd holds its breath, but no fireworks, yet.

2 Aug 2025, 08:55:48 pm IST NorthEast United FC Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 88' GOALLL NEUFC 3-1 MAFFC Finally, a spark for Malaysian Armed Forces FC. Mohammad Amir Faisal pulls one back with a sharp finish, giving the visitors something to cheer. But at 3–1, it feels like too little, too late, NEUFC still firmly in control as the clock ticks down.

2 Aug 2025, 09:03:30 pm IST Full Time | NorthEast United FC 3-1 Malaysian Armed Forces FC The referee blows for full-time, and the defending champions get the job done. NorthEast United FC cruise to a commanding 3–1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces FC in their Group E opener at the Durand Cup 2025. Alaaeddine Ajaraie was the star of the show with a stunning hat-trick, setting the tone for a dominant performance. With one game played and one win, NEUFC now sit second in Group E, three points in the bag and their title defence up and running.