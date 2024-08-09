Other Sports

China Eye Historic Diving Sweep After Seventh Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

No Americans qualified for the final 12. The sweep could happen Saturday in the final diving session of the Olympics with the men's 10-meter platform

Gold medalist Chinas Chen Yiwen, center, Chinas Chang Yani, bronze medalist at right
Gold medalist China's Chen Yiwen, center, China's Chang Yani, bronze medalist at right, and silver medalist Australia's Maddison Keeney, left, pose with their medals on the podium after the women's 3m springboard diving final, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
info_icon

China is 7 for 7 in diving golds at the Paris Olympics -- just one to go for an unprecedented sweep of all eight diving golds in the Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Chen Yiwen won the women's 3-meter springboard on Friday for China's seventh gold medal. Maddison Keeney of Australia took silver, with bronze going to Chang Yani of China.

It was Chen's second gold in Paris after winning earlier in the 3-meter synchronized with partner Chang. Both divers were cheered on by a large Chinese crowd waving China's red-and-yellow flag and shouting “jiayou, jiayou” — roughly translated as “let's go” — each time they prepared to dive.

Chen won with 376.00 points from five dives, followed by Keeney (343.10) and Chang (318.75). Chiara Pellacani of Italy was fourth with 309.60.

Ndieme Lame, a 57-year-old volunteer for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games navigates a ramp to join a RER train with the help of rail agents, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Tom Nouvian
Paris: A City Turned Inclusive For Disabled For Olympics & Paralympics 2024 - But Will It Last After Games?

BY Associated Press

No Americans qualified for the final 12. The sweep could happen Saturday in the final diving session of the Olympics with the men's 10-meter platform.

China dominates all phases of diving but none more than the women's 3-meter springboard. China has won the event in 10 straight Olympics.

The last time it didn't win was the 1984 Los Angeles Games, where China won its first gold medal in diving.

Chen and Chang set off joyous celebrations earlier in the Games after their synchronized gold. Chen carried Chang — many described it as a “bridal carry”— in her arms to celebrate. They are both making their Olympic debut and have a strong friendship.

Including Friday's results, China has won 54 of 71 gold medals in diving since 1984. Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the country has won 34 of 39 gold medals in the discipline.

