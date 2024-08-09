Other Sports

Paris: A City Turned Inclusive For Disabled For Olympics & Paralympics 2024 - But Will It Last After Games?

A 57-year-old wheelchair user is in awe at how easy it's been to cross the city on public transit to reach the Olympic stadium

Ndieme Lame
Ndieme Lame, a 57-year-old volunteer for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games navigates a ramp to join a RER train with the help of rail agents, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Tom Nouvian
info_icon

Since the start of the Olympics, Ndieme Lame has been commuting every day to the Stade de France where she works as a volunteer helping visitors find their way. (Medal Tally|Schedule & Results|Full Coverage)

The 57-year-old wheelchair user is in awe at how easy it's been to cross the city on public transit to reach the Olympic stadium.

“I never would have believed I could make it here almost on my own,” she said Wednesday after her 1 & 1/2-hour commute from her home in southern Paris.

Her daily journey highlights the city's efforts to improve accessibility for people with disabilities ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics. Lame said an online system that lets her book assistance at commuter train stations has been particularly helpful.

Challenges remain, however, particularly in the underground Metro system where most stations are not fully accessible to people in wheelchairs.

And, Lame wonders whether the train station assistants will still be there after the Paralympics, which start just over two weeks after the Olympics end.

“Right now, people are taking care of us, but after September, it will be back to the everyday struggle,” she said. 

On Wednesday, AP journalists accompanied Lame on her commute from her home in Porte de Versailles, in southwestern Paris, to the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, in the northern suburbs of the French capital.

Wearing the teal-coloured attire of the Paris 2024 volunteers, Lame, diagnosed with polio when she was 11 months old, glided out the automatic door and took the elevator down to the street.

From there, a short ride on the sidewalk in her motorized wheelchair took her to the nearest tram station, which she accessed on a smooth concrete ramp.

“So far, so good,” she said as she joined the commuters on the crowded T3 line, which runs alongside the Périphérique, the highway ring separating Paris from its outskirts. Other passengers made room for her wheelchair in the centre of the tram car.

At Cité-Universitaire train station, Lame transferred to an RER commuter train. A station assistant helped her access an elevator, which brought her to the platform. Another placed a ramp on the platform, which allowed her to enter the train.

The process, while straightforward, is not always reliable, Lame said.

“Sometimes, the websites say that the elevator is running and it turns out that it is not,” she said. This regularly forces her to make detours, resulting in significant delays.

On Wednesday, 53 of the 162 lifts in all train and Metro stations in the Paris region were under maintenance, according to IDF Mobilité, the regional body overseeing public transit.

After exiting the train at the Plaine Saint-Denis station, Lame made her way to the Stade de France in her wheelchair. “I was afraid of running late the entire time,” she said.

At the Stade de France, one of the biggest obstacles for people using wheelchairs is accessing the stadium on the Passerelle de l'Ecluse, a pedestrian bridge with stairs leading up to it but no elevator.

India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6). - AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Paris Olympics: Harish Salve Agrees To Represent Vinesh Phogat In CAS Hearing

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Hugues Valet, a 26-year-old aspiring para-triathlete who lost the use of his legs after a car accident, was surprised to find an assistant on hand to help him up the stairs as he and his cousin arrived at the stadium to watch the track competition.

“When I saw those stairs from afar, I was pretty upset and told my little cousin that we will have to turn around and make a huge detour to find another entry point,” Valet said. “I'm pretty stunned at how we're being taken care of.”

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, praised the city's efforts to make overground transport more accessible but noted the frustration that many feel regarding other parts of the public transit system, particularly the century-old Metro system in which 93% of stations remain inaccessible or only partially accessible to people in wheelchairs.

“When the Metro system was built in Paris more than a century ago, people with disabilities were absolutely marginalized and considered second-class citizens,” Parsons said.

“I understand the degree of frustration, but I'd like to see the glass half full and think about where we were, where we are and where we are going to be.”

When the Paralympics begin on August 28, the spotlight on Paris will not only be on the athletes but also on the city itself — its triumphs in accessibility, and the gaps that still need bridging.

Paris has made significant investments to improve accessibility since winning the bid to host the Summer Games in 2017.

The city boasts that 100% of its bus routes and tram lines are now wheelchair accessible, and 125 million euros have been allocated to further these efforts.

Advertisement

The city hall has also invested in the creation of 17 “enhanced accessibility districts” in which public facilities and shops are adapted with ramps, tactile strips and designated parking spots for people with disabilities.

“The idea was to radically transform the city,” Lamia El Aaraje, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of accessibility, said on Thursday. “And, I think we are delivering on our promise."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Man City Vs Man United FA Community Shield Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Manchester Derby On TV And Online
  2. UEFA Super Cup: Expect Atalanta To Be Less Competitive Against Real Madrid, Says Gasperini
  3. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  4. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  5. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  2. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  3. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  4. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  5. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Tel Aviv Flights, Stopped Till Aug 8, Now Suspended Till Further Notice
  2. Lok Sabha Adopts Motion Naming 21 Members For Joint Panel On Waqf Bill
  3. Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone NEET-PG 2024 Exam
  4. Harish Salve To Represent Vinesh Phogat In Olympic Disqualification Case | A Lookback At His Past Victories
  5. 'As Soon As Possible': CEC Kumar Assures Preparedness For Elections In J&K, Shares Policy For Kashmiri Migrants
Entertainment News
  1. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  2. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
  3. Aanand L Rai Confirms 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'; Shares Major Update About Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan Starrer
  4. Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, And Red Hot Chili Peppers To Perform At 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony: Report
  5. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
US News
  1. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  2. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  3. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  4. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  5. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
World News
  1. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  2. Bangladesh: Interim Leader Yunus Takes Charge Of 27 Ministries, Announces Portfolios Of Council | Who Got What?
  3. The Price Of Survival: Israel Plays And Palestine Pays With Lives
  4. Meet The World’s Most Isolated Tribe On An Indian Island That Doesn't Want To Be Found
  5. Japan: Nagasaki Marks 79th Atomic Bombing Anniversary Amid Row Over Exclusion of Israel From Event
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign