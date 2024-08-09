Paris Olympics: Harish Salve Agrees To Represent Vinesh Phogat In CAS Hearing

In a major development, after several requests, senior advocate Harish Salve has agreed to represent India’s Vinesh Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The decision came after the Indian contingent struggled to find a legal representation for the hearing, which has been rescheduled to 10 am local (1:30 PM IST) on Friday, August 9.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) requested additional time to secure a lawyer for Phogat’s appeal before the CAS.
The Indian wrestler had appealed against her disqualification with one being to let her weigh in again - which the court rejected.
The second was to award her the silver after she made the final of the Olympic event in her category with a proper weigh-in on Tuesday.
An ad hoc division of the CAS has already been set up in Paris for the resolution of any disputes that arise during the Games.
Phogat, who was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before her all-important, historic gold medal bout in the 50 kg category will face a legal battle.
Despite the weigh-in appeal rejected, there still could be hope to have the disqualification overturned or at least secure a silver medal for her incredible run to the finals.
The 35-year-old also announced her decision to quit the sport after her disqualification from the gold medal bout after failing the weigh-in.