Vinesh Phogat's 'Mistake Too' In Disqualification From Paris Olympics, Says Former Medalist Saina Nehwal

While millions rallied in support of Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics due to being just 100 grams overweight before the gold medal match, there are some who attribute the blame for her misfortune to the wrestler herself. (Paris Olympics Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Commenting on the situation, former Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal emphasized that Vinesh Phogat is an experienced wrestler with four Olympic appearances to her name. And, if she is being disqualified due to weigh-in issues, some responsibility for the situation also falls on the wrestler's shoulder.
“She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right," Saina Nehwal told NDTV.
"She is an experienced athlete. She knows what is right or wrong. I don't know the details of wrestling. I don't know if there has been any appeal in Olympics which resulted in something significant. She knows the rule. I don't know what mistake she did, that too on the final day. I have always seen her working very hard. She gives her 100%," the former badminton player added.
Saina Nehwal also said, “It is not like she is playing her first Olympics. It's her third Olympics. As an athlete, she must know the rules. If there has been a mistake, I don't know how it happened. At such a big stage, I have not heard any such thing about any other wrestler, that they have been disqualified due to being overweight."
The exact circumstances behind Vinesh Phogat’s unexpected 1.6 kg weight gain overnight at the Paris Olympics remain unclear. However, whether the decision to disqualify her and prevent her from claiming the silver medal is justified is still pending review by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).
Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling this morning. However, the 29-year-old has also appealed to the CAS. Reports suggest that the verdict will be delivered today, August 8, Thursday.