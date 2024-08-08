Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat's 'Mistake Too' In Disqualification From Paris Olympics, Says Former Medalist Saina Nehwal

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling this morning. However, the 29-year-old has also appealed to the CAS. Reports suggest that the verdict will be delivered today, August 8, Thursday

Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics Wrestling Womens 50kg PTI Photo
Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

While millions rallied in support of Vinesh Phogat following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics due to being just 100 grams overweight before the gold medal match, there are some who attribute the blame for her misfortune to the wrestler herself. (Paris Olympics Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Commenting on the situation, former Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal emphasized that Vinesh Phogat is an experienced wrestler with four Olympic appearances to her name. And, if she is being disqualified due to weigh-in issues, some responsibility for the situation also falls on the wrestler's shoulder.

“She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right," Saina Nehwal told NDTV.

"She is an experienced athlete. She knows what is right or wrong. I don't know the details of wrestling. I don't know if there has been any appeal in Olympics which resulted in something significant. She knows the rule. I don't know what mistake she did, that too on the final day. I have always seen her working very hard. She gives her 100%," the former badminton player added.

In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. - PTI
Vinesh Phogat Appeals CAS Over Disqualification: How The Court Of Arbitration For Sport Works?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Saina Nehwal also said, “It is not like she is playing her first Olympics. It's her third Olympics. As an athlete, she must know the rules. If there has been a mistake, I don't know how it happened. At such a big stage, I have not heard any such thing about any other wrestler, that they have been disqualified due to being overweight."

The exact circumstances behind Vinesh Phogat’s unexpected 1.6 kg weight gain overnight at the Paris Olympics remain unclear. However, whether the decision to disqualify her and prevent her from claiming the silver medal is justified is still pending review by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling this morning. However, the 29-year-old has also appealed to the CAS. Reports suggest that the verdict will be delivered today, August 8, Thursday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs To Start Fresh After Rain On Opening Day
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Live Score, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  2. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games
  3. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  5. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  2. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  3. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
  4. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  5. Excise case: Delhi Court Extends Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till Aug 20
Entertainment News
  1. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  2. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  3. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  4. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
  5. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
US News
  1. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  2. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
  3. Why This Texas School Is Banning Black Outfits—And The Backlash It's Facing
  4. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  5. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
World News
  1. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
  2. Yahya Sinwar Is New Hamas Leader: How Will It Affect War In Gaza
  3. British Zoologist Adam Britton Jailed For 10 Years Over Sexual Abuse Of Dogs
  4. 'Not Acceptable': UK Govt Slams Elon Musk's 'Civil War' Comment On Riots
  5. New Study Claims There Are Only 6 Continents
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Indian Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze; Aman Sehrawat Books Semifinal Berth