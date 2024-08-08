Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Appeals CAS Over Disqualification: How The Court Of Arbitration For Sport Works?

Now, even after announcing her retirement from the sport following a bitter end, Vinesh Phogat’s dream of a medal is not yet settled, as the CAS has yet to make a decision

Vinesh phogat disqualified 100 grams overweight paris olympics wrestling
In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Will Vinesh Phogat be awarded the silver medal? Will she have another opportunity? What led to her disqualification at the Paris Olympics, and was it a fair decision? So many questions and only one place to turn for answers—the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This is where the multiple-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist has appealed, seeking justice! (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Just a few hours before her gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling for being 100 grams more than the required weight limit.

On her path to the final bout, the 29-year-old achieved several milestones, becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to qualify for an Olympic final. She also secured the big victory by defeating the world number one, Yui Susaki.

Now, even after announcing her retirement from the sport following a bitter end, Vinesh Phogat’s dream of a medal is not yet settled, as the CAS has yet to make a decision.

What Is the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)?

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is an international body created in 1984 to resolve sports-related disputes. Its main headquarters are in Switzerland, with additional offices in New York, Sydney, and Lausanne. For urgent decisions, temporary courts are set up in the host city of the Olympic Games—in this case, Paris. CAS is recognized by Olympic international federations to handle certain disputes, and its rulings can significantly impact outcomes.

However, disputes related to sports arbitration can only be brought before CAS if the parties involved have an arbitration agreement that specifies CAS as the recourse. Nevertheless, under Rule 61 of the Olympic Charter, all disputes related to the Olympic Games are submitted to CAS.

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, in Paris, France. - PTI Photo
Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Announces Retirement Day After Disqualification

BY Jagdish Yadav

What is CAS's roles in solving Olympic disputes?

CAS plays a crucial role in resolving internal disputes that arise during the Games. Under the 2009 World Anti-Doping Code, all parties -- including Olympic international federations and National Olympic Committees--acknowledge CAS's jurisdiction over anti-doping rule violations.

Since 2016, CAS has taken over from the IOC Disciplinary Commission for doping cases, thanks to its dedicated anti-doping division with judges specializing in such matters at the Olympic Games. Out of the eight doping cases filed, seven have been settled in the CAS. For any cases, including those related to anti-doping, decisions can be appealed to CAS’s ad hoc court located in the Olympic host city which stays for a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Even if the court is no longer available in the host city, appeals can be taken to the permanent CAS headquarters.

Will Vinesh Phogat Be Awarded Silver Medal?

The CAS is likely to reveal its interim verdict on Thursday, August 8 and if the jury rules in Vinesh’s favour, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will have to award a joint silver to the Indian wrestler.

Anyone who dares to file cases at the CAS, must be first exhausted by all the internal remedies available to him/her as outlined in the statutes or regulations of the relevant sports body.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  2. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  3. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  4. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  5. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya Passes Away At 80
  2. RBI Maintains Retains Repo Rate At 6.5% For 9th Straight Time
  3. Haryana: Security Beefed Up, Internet Cut In Sirsa Amid Tensions Over Death Of Dera Jagmalwali Chief
  4. All Indian Visa Application Centres In Bangladesh Closed Till Further Notice Amid Unrest
  5. Rajasthan: 3-Time MLA And Tribal Leader Amrit Lal Meena Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Yash Begins Filming For 'Toxic', Says 'The Journey Begins'
  2. Rumoured Couple Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today? Here's What We Know
  3. Celebrated Cinéastes And Their Chequered Pasts 
  4. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  5. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. 'Heartbroken That I Can't See, Hug My Mother': Sheikh Hasina's Daughter Saima Wazed
  2. Indonesia: 5 Dead, 15 Injured After Tanker Ship Catches Fire Off Bali Island
  3. Middle East Tensions: Iran's President Urges Khamenei To Avoid War; OIC Blames Israel For Haniyeh's Killing
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  5. Taylor Swift Cancels Vienna Concerts After Austria Govt Thwarts ISIS Terror Attack
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Highlights: Vinesh Appeals In CAS To Get Joint Silver, Mirabai Chanu Misses Medal; Sable Finishes 11th In Steeplechase
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign