Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Announces Retirement Day After Disqualification

IOA President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat. PTI Photo
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, in Paris, France. PTI Photo
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement following a heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday morning. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout, took to social media platform X to share her decision, stating that she no longer has the strength to continue in the sport.

"Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken," Vinesh wrote in an emotional post addressed to her mother, Premlata. She further added, "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)."

Phogat’s disqualification came as a severe blow, particularly after she had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category. She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification, which was caused by severe dehydration from her desperate measures to make weight.

These measures included going hungry, avoiding fluids, and staying up all night to sweat it out, ultimately leading her to spend much of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village.

Following her disqualification, Phogat appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding to be awarded a joint silver medal. The ad-hoc division of the CAS, set up for resolving disputes during the Olympic Games, is expected to take up her appeal in the next few hours.

India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Vinesh Phogat Knocks Court Of Arbitration For Sports Doors Asking For Silver; Verdict Today

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Phogat in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt won the bout to claim gold, while Phogat hopes for a joint silver with Lopez.

Despite the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) suggestion to amend the current weigh-in rule, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), has stated that the rule cannot be changed retrospectively. UWW President Nenad Lalovic expressed sympathy and mentioned that the suggestion would be discussed at an appropriate platform in the future.

Phogat's career has been illustrious, marked by three Olympic appearances and gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. She also won two bronze medals at the World Championships.

(With PTI Inputs)

