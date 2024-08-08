Vinesh Phogat Knocks Court Of Arbitration For Sports Doors Against Disqualification; Verdict Today

Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) against her disqualification for missing weight ahead of her gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics.
Vinesh was barred from competing in the final of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event after being 100 grams over the weight limit ahead of the gold medal bout.
As per reports, Vinesh has asked that she be given the silver medal.
CAS is set to reveal its interim verdict on Thursday, August 8 and if the jury rules in Vinesh’s favour, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will have to award a joint silver to the Indian wrestler.
