Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Knocks Court Of Arbitration For Sports Doors Against Disqualification; Verdict Today

CAS is set to reveal its interim verdict on Thursday, August 8 and if the jury rules in Vinesh’s favour, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will have to award a joint silver to the Indian wrestler

Vinesh Phogat
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
info_icon

Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) against her disqualification for missing weight ahead of her gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh was barred from competing in the final of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event after being 100 grams over the weight limit ahead of the gold medal bout.

As per reports, Vinesh has asked that she be given the silver medal.

CAS is set to reveal its interim verdict on Thursday, August 8 and if the jury rules in Vinesh’s favour, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will have to award a joint silver to the Indian wrestler.

More to follow...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  2. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  3. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners Lead Sri Lanka To First Series Win Over India In 27 Years
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor
  2. Large Group Of Bangladesh Nationals Stopped From Sneaking Into India: BSF
  3. 'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation
  4. Bangladesh-kind Of Situation Will Never Be Seen In India: Actor Raza Murad
  5. ‘If PM Modi Could Stop Ukraine War, He Should Take Similar Steps In Bangladesh’: Uddhav Thackeray
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  4. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  5. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting
  4. Bangladesh Protest: Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus-Led Interim Govt To Take Oath Tomorrow
  5. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live: Vinesh Appeals In CAS For Joint Silver, Mirabai Chanu Misses Medal
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign