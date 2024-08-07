Vinesh Phogat Fact File: All You Need To Know About Indian Wrestler Whose Olympic Dream Crumbled Over 100gm

A heart-wrenching turn of fate struck Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday, (August 7) morning. Just hours away from potentially clinching India’s first-ever gold in wrestling, Phogat’s Olympic dream shattered like glass. Disqualified for being a mere 100 grams over the weight limit, a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice vanished in an instant. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Phogat is a champion both on and off the mat, her journey a testament to the spirit of a true 'Dangal'.
But, Who is Vinesh Phogat? - Early Life
Phogat's life was a far cry from a fairytale. Born into a wrestling family in the heart of Haryana, her world turned upside down when tragedy struck at nine. Losing her dad was a punch to the gut, but with her uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat, in her corner, she found a new battle to fight.
Growing up, the wrestling mat was her playground, but the world outside wasn't kind. People laughed at the idea of a girl grappling. But Vinesh was no quitter. She traded school books for training gear, proving that dreams, not gender, defined her destiny. Easy to say that wrestling was in the blood of Phogat sisters.
Phogat's destiny was intertwined with the mat from the start. Growing up in the shadow of the legendary Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, she was immersed in a world of wrestling.
But it was her spirit, her tenacity, that set her apart. She wasn’t just following in their footsteps; she was carving her own path in the mud, creating a legacy unique to "WIN-ESH PHOGAT".
Now, Phogat is a well-known name in India's wrestling circuit, a woman with many firsts from medals to taking a stand to make wrestling safe for women. She has done it all.
Vinesh Phogat's Accomplishments
Phogat's journey at the Paris Olympics was nothing short of a fairytale – until the nightmare struck. She stormed into the finals, her victory over the unbeatable Yui Susaki a moment etched in the hearts of millions. To be the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final is a feat that will be told for generations.
But as we know, the story took a heartbreaking turn. Her disqualification was a gut-wrenching blow, a cruel twist of fate. Yet, her journey to the final remains an accomplishment.
She was also the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018.
Vinesh Phogat's Medals At A Glance
Commonwealth Games: Gold medalist in 2014, 2018, and 2022
Asian Games: Gold medalist in 2018, Bronze medalist in 2014
World Championships: Bronze medalist in 2019 and 2022
Asian Championships: Gold medalist in 2018 and 2019
Arjuna Award: Received in 2014
Padma Shri: Awarded in 2022
Phogat became the first Indian athlete nominated for a Laureus Award. Though she didn't win, competing against the likes of Tiger Woods showcased her status as a sporting icon.
Vinesh Phogat And Wrestler's Protest
Phogat was integral to the high-profile protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He had been accused by the wrestlers of sexually harassing several female athletes, stirring a nationwide controversy. Alongside Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, she led the movement, enduring months of protests, including sleeping on the streets.
Despite facing immense pressure and criticism, including claims that her career was over, Phogat defied all odds to secure an Olympic quota in the Paris Games, proving her unwavering dedication to the sport.
Far from the wrestling mats, Vinesh and her fellow wrestlers, won the battle.
Vinesh Phogat And Her Weightclass
This is where it all went wrong. For the previous two Olympics, Phogat had competed in the 53kg category, her preferred weight class.
However, Antim Panghal had secured the Olympic quota for this category. And WFI cancelled the last minute trails, forcing Phogat to remain in the 50kg category.
Everything was going well, and she even reached the final. But then everything fell apart. She was 2kg over the 50kg limit before the final.
According to reports, she did everything in her power to rectify this, working through the entire night, cutting her hair, drawing blood, and even enduring hours in a sauna. But she was still 100 grams overweight and was disqualified.
Vinesh Phogat's Injury Dangal
Phogat's journey has been anything but smooth. Wrestlers' protests, the early loss of her father, and a relentless battle with injuries have consistently thrown obstacles in her path. Just as she was on the cusp of major competitions, Phogat would often find herself in the operating room, racing against time to heal and secure a podium finish.
She has endured the physical toll of two ACL injuries and two elbow surgeries, and the emotional devastation of two Olympic heartbreaks. Now, the Paris 2024 disqualification adds another chapter to this painful narrative.
Vinesh Phogat's Olympic Journey
Phogat's Olympic journey has been a rollercoaster. Her Rio debut was marred by injuries, hindering her progress. Tokyo brought renewed hope, but a quarterfinal exit was a setback.
Paris held the promise of redemption, but a heartbreaking disqualification due to a weight issue shattered her dreams. Despite these challenges, her indomitable spirit, resilience, and achievements have made her an inspiration for millions.