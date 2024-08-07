Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Fact File: All You Need To Know About Indian Wrestler Whose Olympic Dream Crumbled Over 100gm

Who Is Vinesh Phogat: She is a champion both on and off the mat, her journey a testament to the spirit of a true 'Dangal'. Know everything about her.

Vinesh Phogat
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman during their women's freestyle 50kg wrestling semifinal match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
info_icon

A heart-wrenching turn of fate struck Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday, (August 7) morning. Just hours away from potentially clinching India’s first-ever gold in wrestling, Phogat’s Olympic dream shattered like glass. Disqualified for being a mere 100 grams over the weight limit, a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice vanished in an instant. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Phogat is a champion both on and off the mat, her journey a testament to the spirit of a true 'Dangal'.

But, Who is Vinesh Phogat? - Early Life

Phogat's life was a far cry from a fairytale. Born into a wrestling family in the heart of Haryana, her world turned upside down when tragedy struck at nine. Losing her dad was a punch to the gut, but with her uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat, in her corner, she found a new battle to fight.

Growing up, the wrestling mat was her playground, but the world outside wasn't kind. People laughed at the idea of a girl grappling. But Vinesh was no quitter. She traded school books for training gear, proving that dreams, not gender, defined her destiny. Easy to say that wrestling was in the blood of Phogat sisters.

Phogat's destiny was intertwined with the mat from the start. Growing up in the shadow of the legendary Phogat sisters, Geeta and Babita, she was immersed in a world of wrestling.

But it was her spirit, her tenacity, that set her apart. She wasn’t just following in their footsteps; she was carving her own path in the mud, creating a legacy unique to "WIN-ESH PHOGAT".

Now, Phogat is a well-known name in India's wrestling circuit, a woman with many firsts from medals to taking a stand to make wrestling safe for women. She has done it all.

Vinesh Phogat's Accomplishments

Phogat's journey at the Paris Olympics was nothing short of a fairytale – until the nightmare struck. She stormed into the finals, her victory over the unbeatable Yui Susaki a moment etched in the hearts of millions. To be the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final is a feat that will be told for generations.

But as we know, the story took a heartbreaking turn. Her disqualification was a gut-wrenching blow, a cruel twist of fate. Yet, her journey to the final remains an accomplishment.

She was also the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018.

Vinesh Phogat's Medals At A Glance

Commonwealth Games: Gold medalist in 2014, 2018, and 2022

Asian Games: Gold medalist in 2018, Bronze medalist in 2014

World Championships: Bronze medalist in 2019 and 2022

Asian Championships: Gold medalist in 2018 and 2019

Arjuna Award: Received in 2014

Padma Shri: Awarded in 2022  

Phogat became the first Indian athlete nominated for a Laureus Award. Though she didn't win, competing against the likes of Tiger Woods showcased her status as a sporting icon.

Vinesh Phogat And Wrestler's Protest

Phogat was integral to the high-profile protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He had been accused by the wrestlers of sexually harassing several female athletes, stirring a nationwide controversy. Alongside Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, she led the movement, enduring months of protests, including sleeping on the streets.

Despite facing immense pressure and criticism, including claims that her career was over, Phogat defied all odds to secure an Olympic quota in the Paris Games, proving her unwavering dedication to the sport.

Far from the wrestling mats, Vinesh and her fellow wrestlers, won the battle.

Vinesh Phogat And Her Weightclass

This is where it all went wrong. For the previous two Olympics, Phogat had competed in the 53kg category, her preferred weight class.

However, Antim Panghal had secured the Olympic quota for this category. And WFI cancelled the last minute trails, forcing Phogat to remain in the 50kg category.

Everything was going well, and she even reached the final. But then everything fell apart. She was 2kg over the 50kg limit before the final.

According to reports, she did everything in her power to rectify this, working through the entire night, cutting her hair, drawing blood, and even enduring hours in a sauna. But she was still 100 grams overweight and was disqualified.

Vinesh Phogat's Injury Dangal

Phogat's journey has been anything but smooth. Wrestlers' protests, the early loss of her father, and a relentless battle with injuries have consistently thrown obstacles in her path. Just as she was on the cusp of major competitions, Phogat would often find herself in the operating room, racing against time to heal and secure a podium finish.

She has endured the physical toll of two ACL injuries and two elbow surgeries, and the emotional devastation of two Olympic heartbreaks. Now, the Paris 2024 disqualification adds another chapter to this painful narrative.

Vinesh Phogat's Olympic Journey

Advertisement

Phogat's Olympic journey has been a rollercoaster. Her Rio debut was marred by injuries, hindering her progress. Tokyo brought renewed hope, but a quarterfinal exit was a setback.

Paris held the promise of redemption, but a heartbreaking disqualification due to a weight issue shattered her dreams. Despite these challenges, her indomitable spirit, resilience, and achievements have made her an inspiration for millions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shubman Gill Falls Early As Rohit Sharma Shifts Gears; IND - 41/1 (5 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  2. Karnataka: Pregnant Lady Dies In Road Accident At ‘High Risk Zone’ Along National Highway
  3. 'Loss For The Country': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan's Son Says After Vinesh Phogat's Disqualification
  4. 'Hindus Targeted In Bangladesh, Unity Needed To Fight Threat To Sanatan Dharma: UP CM Adityanath
  5. ‘Centre And States Must Come Together For Long Term Measure Against Disasters’: Himachal CM Sukhu
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  2. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
  3. Here's Why Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Has Not Watched A Single Episode Of 'House Of The Dragon'
  4. BTS' Suga Issues Apology For Drunk Driving Incident During Military Service; Agency Confirms 'Disciplinary Action' Will Be Taken
  5. Ananya Panday Dating Former Model Walker Blanco After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  2. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  3. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
  4. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  5. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
World News
  1. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
  2. Germany: 1 Dead, 8 Believed Trapped As Part Of Hotel Collapses In Western Region
  3. Did Ancient Egyptians Use 'Advanced Technology' To Construct Pyramids? Here's What Researchers Found
  4. 5 Shocking Controversies Surrounding Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz You Need To Know
  5. Sri Lanka: Rajapaksas Officially Ditch Wickremesinghe, Youngest Heir Announced As Candidate For Lanka Presidency
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Golfer Diksha Dagar Tied 3rd In Round 1
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Shubman Gill Falls Early As Rohit Sharma Shifts Gears; IND - 41/1 (5 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign